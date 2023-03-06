Universal Brings Back One of Its Most Popular Rides After Closing

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, finally brought back one of its most popular attractions of all time.

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Rides like E.T. Adventure and Jurassic Park River Adventure have become classics in the theme park community.

The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, pack a punch as well and frequently top multiple “best of the best” lists.

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will definitely not want to miss out on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well, which is represented at both Universal Orlando and Islands of Adventure. Thankfully, following a brief closure, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has returned.

The ride closed back in February and remained closed until Monday, March 6, 2023. This thrilling roller coaster has Guests racing with incredible speed as they encounter characters from the Harry Potter franchise.

We are so glad the ride is back, and Guests can once again experience one of the best theme park attractions in America.

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can also enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.

Universal is currently hard at work on its new theme Park, known as Epic Universe, which will be found at the Orlando, Florida, location. This new theme Par at the Universal Orlando Resort will house some new rides and attractions, most notably bringing in a new version of Super Nintendo World.

Universal is also planning on expanding to other states, with an entirely new Resort planned for Texas.

Have you ever taken a trip to Universal Orlando? What’s your favorite ride there?