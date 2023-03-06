Universal Studios Ride Left in Bad Shape, Fans Call Out Theme Park

One of Universal Studios’ most iconic rides is still facing a major issue, with Guests calling out the theme park.

When Guests visit Orlando, Florida, they’re faced with a big decision: choosing which theme park to go to. From the Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld to LEGOLAND and Universal Studios, Orlando, Florida, is home to some of the best rides, attractions, and theme parks in the country.

Of course, if you want to experience classic dark rides and beloved roller coasters, you should head over to Walt Disney World. Here, you can find rides like Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world.” But if you want a more adult-oriented vacation, then look no further than the Universal Orlando Resort.

The Universal Orlando Resort offers Guests dozens of incredible rides, attractions, and experiences that they will not want to miss. At Universal Orlnado and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests will find so many different properties, franchises, and characters, rating from the hilarious Simpsons family to the imposing Hogwarts castle at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

From the thrilling Jurassic World VelociCoaster to the Incredible Hulk, Guests are in for a great time at the Orlando, Florida Resort. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, one of the newest additions to the Resort, is often called one of the greatest roller coasters in the country.

However, there may not be a more quintessential ride than the Jurassic Park River adventure.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is another fantastic ride that can be found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Over the last few decades, the attraction has become a fan-favorite among Guests. The ride also harkens back to a different time of Universal Studios rides, some of which have closed over the years, like Kongfrontation and the iconic Jaws.

The ride isn’t themed to one specific Jurassic Park film but rather takes Guests straight into their own Jurassic Park adventure. This ride faced some serious damage due to Hurricane Ian last year, resulting in the ride being closed for refurbishment.

Jurassic Park River Adventure returned in February following this refurbishment, with the storm damage fixed. However, one aspect is still missing.

Guests were quick to notice a missing dinosaur on the renovated attraction. Inside the Magic reported on this missing animatronic last week, with the figure still missing.

This is really bad show @UniversalORL Just do the Jurassic World conversion already lol

This is really bad show @UniversalORL Just do the Jurassic World conversion already lol pic.twitter.com/Zi95MGBnk2 — AndrewOfPeace (@AndrewOfPeace) March 5, 2023

Universal responded to this with their official Twitter account, saying they apologize for the current state of the attraction. We hope to see this issue get taken care of quickly.

What’s your favorite ride at Universal Studios? Do you prefer Universal or Disney?