Theme Park Overrun By Nearly 60 Violent Teenagers, Brawls Break Out

What should’ve been a fun and relaxing time for all ages turned into a violent night for one iconic amusement park.

Six Flags Entertainment owns and operates dozens of theme parks all across the country. These parks can be found in places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, St Louis, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Buffalo, Washington D.C, Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Lake George, and Massachusetts.

While the theming, atmosphere, and snacks are all great reasons to visit a theme park, the main “attraction” are, well, the attractions. While the theming and atmosphere may be “top tier,” the main reason millions of Guests pour into Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, or Six Flags is for the rides. From Space Mountain at Disney to Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal, the rides are what most Guests anticipate when visiting.

This is where theme parks like Six Flags shine, offering adrenaline junkies a plethora of rides, attractions, and roller coasters to experience. Over the last few decades, the Six Flags suite of Parks has introduced several world-renowned roller coasters and rides, such as Kingda Ka, El Torro, Goliath, Nitro, and Medusa.

Recently, Six Flags Georgia reopened following an extended closure. Unfortunately, this event, which should’ve been a fun and safe time for families, turned violent.

Justin Clayton, a Guest visiting the theme park claimed he witnessed multiple groups of teenagers fighting. WSBTV reported on the troubling story.

“There was a group of probably 60 teenagers just started fighting in front us,” Said Clayton, “Security seemed calm for about five to six minutes; 45 minutes later, three more fights happened in front of us and it was the same group of teenagers.” We’ve seen an uptick in fighting at theme parks in recent years, with multiple videos going viral on social media of Guests brawling at places like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and Knott’s Berry Farm.

The park released the following statement after the fights:

“Unfortunately, several groups of young people decided to engage in inappropriate behavior in more than one area of the park this evening. Their actions disrupted the park experience for our guests and violated our park policies; as a result, those involved were removed from the property. We have absolutely no tolerance for inappropriate behavior. Safety for our guests, and our team members, is our foremost priority. Unruly behavior will not be tolerated.

At the time of publishing this article, it is not known if anyone was injured in the fights.

Have you ever visited Six Flags? What’s your favorite theme park to visit?