“Send Help,” Hundreds Stuck in Massive Cluster at Disney World

Guests were struggling while trying to ride Disney World’s newest ride.

Walt Disney World is always welcoming new experiences for Guests to enjoy. Though with the new TRON roller coaster, sometimes these new additions take a lot longer than we expected.

Regardless, with recent expansions at the Walt Disney World Resort, like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and even Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney has knocked it out of the Park in terms of interactivity and technology.

However, the most exciting new addition to The Walt Disney World Resort has to be Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Located at EPCOT, it’s the Park’s first-ever roller coaster as well as Disney’s first foray into a new ride technology.

The coaster features a lot of high-tech features and theming, including an impressive pre-show and queue. However, some Guest shave voiced concerns about a certain chokepoint in the line.

As you can see in the video shared on TikTok below, dozens of Guests were trapped in a very tight space in the queue for this new ride:

This is far from the first time we have seen Guests stuck in this tight space. This section of the queue operates in a similar way to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, with multiple parts of that line forming chokepoints for Guests to squeeze through. This also happens on rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom.

It is important to note that Cosmic Rewind utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Per Disney:

A virtual queue is in place for this attraction. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue is not available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours. Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience. View important information about the virtual queue.

