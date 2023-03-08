Fate of Universal’s New Park Decided, Sparks Fierce Backlash

After multiple delays and some harsh backlash, the fate of Universal’s newest theme park has finally been revealed.

Earlier this year, Universal announced that it would be opening a new theme park destination in Frisco, Texas. This new Resort would be a new family-oriented Theme Park and mark the first time Universal has expanded outside of California and Florida. The city of Frisco has not been welcoming to this project, however, with residents split on the idea of bringing a major tourist destination to their city.

This backlash wasn’t just vocal, with voting sessions regarding zoning permits being delayed multiple times. for the Park was delayed a month after a second postponement.

According to CBS News, some local homeowners have even threatened to take legal action to stop the Park unless they get assurances it will not disrupt their livelihood.

After these delays, a final voting session date landed on March 7, 2023, and the theme park was finally approved.

The project will be designed to appeal to families, with immersive experiences making it a one- to two-day destination, said Mark Woodbury, CEO, and Chairman of Universal Parks and Resorts. The Park will include four or five Universal-themed interactive experiences and a 300-room hotel.

Despite the theme park moving forward, residents continue to be hesitant and voice their concerns about a new theme park opening in the area. “I do not want my city to become a destination city. Can you name one city that is a destination city that does not have high crime?” said Melinda Preston, a resident of Frisco.

“I feel like it’s a big project, it’s going to impact Frisco for the next 100 years. There’s no reason to rush through it. It doesn’t make any sense,” said another resident.

“This major of a project, that’s been shoved down our throats, completely shoved down our throats. It’s unbelievable,” one resident said.

Universal is also expanding at its Orlando, Florida location, with a brand-new theme park on the way called Epic Universe. This massive expansion will add a third gate to the Universal Orlando Resort and feature a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

What do you think abut this new Park?