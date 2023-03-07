Disney Warns Guests About Controversial Theme Park Ride

Disney is now warning Guests who are attempting to ride one of the Resort’s most popular and beloved attractions.

Few rides have provided thrills to Disney Guests and fans like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has entertained Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort for over 20 years. Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this “rockin” roller coaster is sure to please coaster enthusiasts who are looking for something a little less tame at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Sure, rides and attractions like Space Mountain, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad all provided thrills and chills, but none were quite as intense as this rockin’ good time.

Unfortunately, this ride closed earlier this year for a lengthy and extensive refurbishment, one that will leave the roller coaster out of commission for quite a while. Due to the nature of the closure, as well as the allegations Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is facing, many have wondered if the time has come to overhaul the ride completely. In the newly-filed lawsuit, Tyler is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl sometime in the 1970s.

This has led many to believe Disney is working on overhauling the attraction entirely, either replacing Aerosmith with a new band or reworking the story entirely. Nothing has been confirmed by Disney, but the circumstances seem ripe for a retheme.

One of the original actors who worked on the ride even came out and said Disney would be adding Queen to the coaster.

Again, these are all rumors. What isn’t a rumor is the ride actually being closed, with Guest snow being warned not to even attempt to get in line for this experience. A new sign has been put out by Disney at the end of Sunset Boulevard.

Check it out below:

A sign positioned letting guests know that Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster will be closed today for its refurbishment.

A sign positioned letting guests know that Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster will be closed today for its refurbishment. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/pFO6VKLaqU — ParkTwister (@ParkTwister) March 6, 2023

Guests can still enjoy the rest of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Muppet Vision 3D all being some of the best at the Park, at least in our opinion.

What’s your favorite ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news.