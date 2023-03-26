Major Marvel Star Arrested For Assault and Strangulation

As reported by The Direct, Jonathan Majors, one of the biggest players in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been arrested. Majors was taken into custody Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman in New York City.

Original reports include strangulation, assault, and harassment. However, Majors asserted that he is innocent of all charges. One of Majors’ representatives stated that the actor has “done nothing wrong” and that his team “looks forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors rose to stardom shortly after his role in Loki on Disney, with an impressive career in Hollywood already behind him. Majors recently starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. Majors now also holds one of the biggest and most important roles in the MCU, as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

From Director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man, and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest entry in Kevin Feige’s ever-expanding MCU. Featuring an all-star cast consisting of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular Ant-Man and Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas as Janet van Dyne and Hank Pym, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, this epic Marvel movie is the third in Reed’s Ant-Man trilogy and the first in-depth look of the Quantum Realm.

While the hype for this new film was high, reviews have been mixed, to say the least, with box office numbers not looking strong either. Marvel will be navigating the historic box office record of Ant-Man 3; the film saw the biggest second-week box-office drop in MCU history with a massive 69% decrease against its more-than-expected opening weekend takings.

This film marks the 31st entry in the MCU.

According to sources from TMZ, local law enforcement alleges that Majors was with his girlfriend, who is presumed to be the victim, with the assault happening after an argument started between the two.

Reports claim that the woman had visible signs of attacks on her body after the alleged assault.

