‘Quantumania’ to Shatter Marvel’s Records During President’s Day Debut

Despite the less-than-stellar reviews from movie critics, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) is now expected to break several new records for the franchise.

Even though most Hollywood critics gave the film a lower-than-expected score, audiences generally have been enjoying Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The official debut of Marvel’s Phase Five came out swinging and delivered on what director Peyton Reed wanted: an Avengers-level movie that was definitely not the stereotypical pallet cleanse that Ant-Man movies have been traditionally relegated to. The film was full of laughs and heart and had one of the most important mid-credit sequences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before it’s box office release, the movie was given a 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the worst-rated MCU movies to date. The third installment of the Ant-Man trilogy has an 84% audience score, but many reviews confess that Marvel continues to force too much humor into their movies.

Despite the low rating, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has started off the weekend with a bang. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest installment was initially expected to bring in $100 million over the extended President’s Day weekend, is now projected to haul in as much as $120 million in sales this weekend once the final tally is completed. Such a figure would be a big boost for The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios and record-breaking for the Ant-Man franchise.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in theaters and stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Corey Stoll as MODOK. Quantumania delivers humor, action, and drama as Scott (Rudd) goes head to head against Kang (Majors), setting up the “Kang Dynasty.”

