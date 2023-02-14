It’s high time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to have itself a new Ant-Man.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the darling of Marvel Studios, run by Kevin Feige and owned by The Walt Disney Company. Ever since Iron Man (2008) introduced audiences to Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark, leading to the iconic The Avengers (2012). Joss Whedon’s 2012 blockbuster hit truly established the original six Avengers team — until Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) brought even more colorful superheroes into the spotlight. With that concluded Phase Three of the MCU, and Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga began.

But now there’s a new story to be told. Phase Four of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga ended with King T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) send-off, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), leaving Wakanda’s Princess Shuri to take over the reins of the beloved Black Panther mantle. But now, it appears that the MCU is in for a big shakeup with some serious roster changes. As the older set of heroes retire — some willingly and others… less so, the introduction of some seriously world-altering antagonistic forces promises to challenge the new set of Marvel superheroes. A whole new lineup of heroes and Avengers is definitely in the works as Marvel themselves is teasing, ready and waiting for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively slated for 2025 and 2026.

The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is meant to kickstart Marvel Phase Five, with a version of the supervillain Kang the Conqueror (a Multiversal variant of Disney+’s Loki (2021) He Who Remains), played by Marvel newcomer Jonathan Majors. This new entry into the Ant-Man franchise already promises big change — current Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), along with partner Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), original Ant-Man and mentor Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), wife and original Wasp, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — allegedly pushed to their absolute limits in this new Phase Five kick-off. Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), will likely aid in the fight against Kang, as well as have the central conflict center around her character.

Now, it appears that Paul Rudd, the actor who plays Marvel Studios’ pint-sized hero Ant-Man’s days are numbered — after a Marvel executive came forward with some key news.

Speaking to Inverse, Stephen Broussard, a Marvel Studios creative executive, discussed the future of the MCU and the actors and characters whom Marvel foresees to continue through from Phase Five into Phase Six (and beyond). Broussard specifically calls the “Ant-Man mantle” more of a “generational” thing, before announcing that Scott Lang’s “replacement” and the new Ant-Man is now (perhaps Ant-Woman?) daughter Cassie Lang.

The Ant-Man mantle gets passed down from Hank to Scott and now essentially to Cassie, who’s almost more of like the new Ant-Man, even though she doesn’t go by such, more so than the new Wasp.

We already know that Rudd’s Scott Lang is essentially prophesied to die by Marvel fans, so this is yet another nail in the coffin that basically confirms that Paul Rudd will no longer hold the title of Ant-Man come this Friday. Or at least, hold it for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s theatrical run. With Young Avengers on the horizon — it’s entirely likely that young Cassie Lang will take her father’s place in the Avengers — but now beside Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

