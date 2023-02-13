Marvel Seemingly Confirms ‘Ant-Man 3’ Ending With New Update

Based on this surprise update for the MCU, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man might end up facing a different ending than fans expected.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) releases next week and promises to kickstart Phase Five with a huge focus on the Multiverse Saga. Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will play a huge role in the movie as the villain, leaving fans with a better idea of what to expect for Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025), set to release a few years later.

Based on early trailers, fans were concerned that the beloved Avenger wasn’t meant for this world. After seeing how, muscular Kang is and having Ant-Man say, “I don’t have to win. We both just have to lose,” fans didn’t think the super hero stood.

Changing his size helps fight some villains, but Kang the Conqueror has his powers and a full army ready to serve him. Knowing how powerful Kang was, fans didn’t feel great about Ant-Man’s fate. The world premiere of the movie has happened, and critics have shared their first thoughts about the movie.

Additionally, one producer, Stephen Broussard, shared in an interview that the team is already considering another Ant-Man sequel before the release of Quantumania:

“We’re already thinking about it. It’s like, every movie’s its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You’re like, ‘Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?’

After knowing that Ant-Man’s return is likely imminent due to Ant-Man 4 being discussed, fans can reason that Kang doesn’t kill the hero. Some might be relieved to learn this, but it means that Marvel is taking the safe way out. Ant-Man’s journey and arc led to this movie.

During the entire MCU, Scott has struggled to find time for his daughter and to keep her safe. Now, she is with him for an entire adventure, and his one goal is to get more time with his daughter. Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) is in danger in the Quantum Realm, and fans can only see one way for Scott to win.

Sacrificing himself for the greater good.

For instance, Kang Dynasty should probably start right after the events of Ant-Man 3 due to time working differently in the Quantum Realm, but it’s hard to tell whether or not Marvel will be keeping the same logic going forward. On top of this, where would Ant-Man 4 fit? It can’t happen before Kang Dynasty, and if it happens right before Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), what story is worth telling with Scott before the big movie?

At the moment, it only makes sense for Ant-Man’s journey to end tragically in Quantumania or leave it to Kang Dynasty to make things right. If Kang escapes the Quantum Realm and knows what Ant-Man did, there’s no doubt he would let Scott get away with his victory.

Do you think Ant-Man 4 should happen? Let us know what you think!