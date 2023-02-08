Harrison Ford Talks Acting, ‘Indy’, and the MCU In New Interview

Harrison Ford is an interesting character when it comes to interviews…

The actor, known for his outstanding performances in the Indiana Jones franchise, Star Wars, and many more memorable movies, is both an open book and inscrutable, both humble and braggadocios, both gruff and friendly. It seems like just when fans have him figured out, he surprises them all, and this latest interview is no exception.

With humble beginnings in carpentry, Ford quickly rose through the ranks in Hollywood thanks in large part to legendary filmmakers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. The actor became a legend himself with breakout roles like Han Solo in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Henry Jones/Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), and subsequent other films, cementing him as a pillar in the action film landscape.

As time passed, fans thought he might slow down; most people do around 80, with many retiring long before that, even in Hollywood. Harrison Ford shows no signs of doing that and wasn’t shy in saying so in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Instead of focusing solely on recent projects the actor is involved with, like 1923, or Shrinking, the interviewer was comprehensive, addressing Ford’s method, his reputation, along with many other projects throughout his career.

Never one to be a shrinking violet, nor one to give everything away, Ford answered each question in a way that is characteristically him. The interview even covered the actor’s love of aviation and the brief time he spent helping out rescuers by piloting a helicopter. He explained the reason he doesn’t do it anymore, saying that it was for the benefit of the victims; he doesn’t want them to be put in the spotlight after their harrowing experience just because of who helped rescue them!

Laced with characteristic profanity, Ford responded to all manner of questions, often being evasive about details surrounding his upcoming projects, but when it came to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), he didn’t hold back. When asked about the critics of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Ford simply responded, “Where are they now?” Going further, the interviewer talked about the “Old Indy” jokes in that film and their bearing on Harrison now.

Harrison’s response was perfect and encouraging for the new film, but be warned; language is ahead!

Yeah. In [Dial of Destiny], there were a lot of old jokes in the script. We took them all out. There is a moment where he observes himself in this situation and says, “What the fuck am I doing in here?” But I hate what I call “talking about the story.” I want to see circumstances in which the audience gets a chance to experience the story, not to be led through the nose with highlights pointed out to them. I’d rather create behavior that is the joke of age rather than talk about it.

The interviewer also touched on James Mangold spearheading the film instead of Spielberg and asked how that experience changed Indy. Harrison revealed that Spielberg, as previously reported, wasn’t as absent as fans might have thought:

Jim developed the script, so I knew what we were getting when we were going in that direction. But Steven’s still on the picture and has always been on the picture. He’s not the director this time, but he’s intimately involved.

The interview went on to cover Harrison’s return to the character, the fantastic de-aging done for the film, and even touched on the actor breaking into the Marvel Scene. Many were surprised he accepted the role, and Ford finally touched on why he did:

I don’t know. I can’t explain myself to myself, I just work here. (Laughs.) I thought, “Everybody else seems to be having a great time.” I watch all these terrific actors having a good time [in Marvel movies]. I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.

A reasonable answer! After all, many of the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have discussed the fun they had on the films and even how they felt like family on and off set! Ford is slated to play Thunderbolt Thaddeus Ross, taking the role over after the tragic passing of William Hurt. However, audiences can expect to see Ford on the big screen next as Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny smashes into theaters on June 30, 2023. The fifth movie in the franchise stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, and John Rhys-Davies as Sallah. This next and presumedly final installment will feature Ford’s last outing as the famous archaeologist as he fights against a familiar foe to get a hold of the artifact before it’s too late!

What do you think about Harrison’s commentary on Indy and Marvel? Let us know in the comments below!