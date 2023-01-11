New ‘Indiana Jones’ Merch Reveals Key Detail of New Film!

A huge plot point for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) has just been revealed!

Movie fans love to speculate. Give fans a tidbit of information, and they can run wild with it and spin amazing stories and theories about what they hypothesize is on the horizon for beloved franchises. This can be entertaining but has also caused issues when those theories don’t align with what happens, which, more often than not, is the case.

Indiana Jones has been no exception to speculation. For years now, the new film has been on the radar for fans. Originally planned by Kathleen Kennedy to be released in July 2019, the sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) had its share of updates that worried fans. An aging Harrison Ford, multiple delays, years without an update, and a change in role for Steven Spielberg, made fans wonder if it was even happening.

Then, marketing hit: in 2022, a deluge of images, interviews, and finally, a trailer dropped showing fans a promising sequel that felt more in line with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) or Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). Fans saw Harrison Ford returning as an older but Capable Indy, the villainous Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the return of fan-favorite character Sallah (John Rhys-Davies). The character causing a lot of speculation, however, was Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena.

The speculation wasn’t all good either. Many maligned the character, thinking that she was going to be part of a ‘passing of the torch’ kind of story. Director James Mangold was quick to shut these rumors down and praised the character and the actress as part of the new movie. With the revelation in the trailer that Helena (Waller-Bridge) is Indy’s (Ford) goddaughter, there was room for more conjecture.

Was she the daughter or granddaughter of Indy favorite Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliot)? Is she related to someone audiences have already seen? What part will she play in all of this, and why is she hesitant to mention her connection to Indy (Ford)? While some of these questions will go unanswered until the premiere, one new piece of information has just come forth that could shed some light on the character!

During a Livestream video advertising new Indiana Jones merch, Hasbro promoted several new products from Dial of Destiny. One such toy featured Waller-Bridge’s character on a motorcycle, complete with some sort of net function. What was more interesting than the toy, however, was the first time fans had seen Helena’s (Waller-Bridge) last name! The packaging revealed the character’s full name to be Helena Shaw (Waller-Bridge)!

While she may be the child of a completely original Shaw, the only two existing references to that surname in all of Indiana Jones lore both come from The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. The first reference, and less likely, is the famous author, George Bernard Shaw. The second, however, could be a strong possibility!

The other Shaw family in Indiana Jones enters in during a dinner at the Jones home in 1916 in the novelization, “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles – Race to Danger.” Doctor Shaw is described as an art historian, which would fit for a close family friend, close enough to name Henry Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) the godfather to a child or grandchild. If indeed this is the case, it proves that James Mangold and his team are really doing their research to ensure a high-quality product for this latest Indiana Jones Movie!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters June 30, 2023, and stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, and John Rhys-Davies as Sallah. Dial of Destiny will feature Ford’s last outing as the famous archaeologist as he fights against a familiar foe to get a hold of the artifact before it’s too late!

