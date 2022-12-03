‘Indiana Jones’ Director Confirms Main Character’s Fate as Recasting Rumors Grow

The director of the new Indiana Jones movie has hit out at “trolls” speculating that the character might die or be recast.

Director James Mangold responded to a fan’s now-deleted post on Twitter, which tagged the director and spoke of speculation from content creator Doomcock that the latest trailer for the Mangold-led Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) seemingly “confirmed” that the iconic hero, played by Harrison Ford, would be replaced by the conclusion of the film.

Mangold, whose previous credits include the Oscar-nominated Ford V Ferrari (2019) and the critically acclaimed Wolverine movie Logan (2017), slammed the “trolling a-holes” using “culture-war politics” to make fast cash from clicks.

In a short thread, he said:

One more time. No one is "taking over" or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being "erased" thru some contrivance— and he never was, not not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that's how they get their clicks. 1/ — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 2, 2022

He went on to deny arguments that theories are occasionally proven correct, stating that “even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then”:

And please don't exhaust me pointing out how once in a while a troll is "right". Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then. All one has to do is look at set photos & interviews & u get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot. 2/ — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 2, 2022

The director ended his missive by asking fans to “let it go”:

The diff between trolling a-holes & everyone else is they r trying to make $ off your feelings about other films & culture war politics. They push contoversial guesses as coming from "sources" to gin up clicks. Let it go. END — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 2, 2022

His clear frustration at the speculation comes amid rumors that Indiana will be recast or otherwise replaced due to the aging Ford.

It is not the first time Mangold has spoken out against the discourse; last month, he replied to a fan confirming there had been no screenings of the film so far and even called out Doomcock by name when debunking rumors of recasting.

After the new trailer was unveiled at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience (CCXP), the presence of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena — Jones’ goddaughter in the new movie — fed fan discourse around whether she might take up the adventurer’s mantle following this latest outing.

The release of the film’s debut trailer and poster also came with the confirmation of the movie’s release date; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be on the big screen on June 1, 2023.

