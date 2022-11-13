‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director Slams Rumors of Movie Flopping

Few film franchises are as beloved as Indiana Jones. Despite Disney now owning Star Wars, Marvel, and the entirety of 21st Century Fox, the Indiana Jones franchise feels somewhat different and special still, possibly due to the limited amount of content Disney has mined from George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s B movie-inspired series. However, that is about to all change very soon.

Since 2008, the Indiana Jones franchise has consisted of four films, those being Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), directed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). However, a fifth film is set to debut in 2023.

Of course, Harrison Ford will be reprising his iconic role as Henry Jones Jr., better known as Indiana Jones. It has been explicitly stated that this will be Ford’s last film with the franchise.

There have been reports that test screenings of the new film are not going great, to say the least. One report claims that Disney has tested six different endings to the upcoming movie, and all have left audiences less than satisfied. Some rumors even claimed Disney is considering sending the movie straight to Disney+ in fear that it will “flop” in the movie theaters.

In a curious turn of events, however, director James Mangold has addressed the rumors head-on, claiming there have not been any test screenings at all. Mangold revealed this in a response to someone asking him about the test screenings on Twitter:

Nope. Haven't been any screenings at all. — Mangold (@mang0ld) November 10, 2022

Mangold also called out rumors of Indiana Jones being replaced in the movie. “Well, Paulo, it’s up to you who you believe – an anonymous troll named “basement dweller” & “doomcock” or the actual director of the film. No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed.”

News recently broke that Disney is developing an Indiana Jones series for its Disney+ streaming service, although Disney has not officially confirmed the project. Rumors have swirled regarding Indy’s fate in the upcoming movie, with Ford even hinting his time as the beloved character may come to a true end.

The untitled Indiana Jones 5 film is set to release on June 30, 2023.

