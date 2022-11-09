Disney Plans to Continue ‘Indiana Jones’ Franchise Without Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones 5 will be Harrison Ford’s final adventure, but Disney plans to continue without the beloved actor.

D23 was where Harrison Ford got emotional as he shared the excitement for his final adventure as the archaeologist, Indiana Jones. Forty years later, Harrison Ford is still playing the character, and unlike Han Solo, Ford is sad that his time as the character is coming to a close.

James Mangold is directing the final installment, which some fans at D23 got a sneak peek at, but everyone else is waiting for the day that Lucasfilm greenlights the trailer. Until then, fans are going off of what people remember. Since Mangold also directed Logan (2017) and gave the super hero a proper send-off, fans are excited to see the director do the same for Harrison Ford’s Indy.

Right after the sneak peek, fans learned that Ford’s acting career wasn’t over, as he will be starring as Thaddeus Ross in the MCU now. Currently, Ford is signed up for two MCU projects — Captain American: New World Order (2024) and The Thunderbolts (2024). Due to Ford’s age, fans are unsure how Marvel will be able to keep Ford in the MCU for more than a few years due to the physical working involved while filming in super hero movies.

It’s also unclear if Ford will turn into the Red Hulk, but every fan wants it to happen, and it could be the best way to avoid confusion for fans. While William Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross wasn’t the biggest character in the MCU, he had an important role that isn’t easy to forget, as he tried to have Tony Stark fight Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Unfortunately, fans of the Indiana Jones franchise will still get more projects set in the world without the famous adventurer. Variety confirmed the news earlier as Lucasfilm is developing the project and is right in deciding on who should pen the script.

Due to the project being so early in development, there are no plot details to share, leaving the project to continue the story after Indiana Jones 5 or a prequel. Disney is also considering their options and deciding how to best continue the franchise.

Actors like Chris Pratt have clarified that Harrison Ford’s legacy as the famous adventurer isn’t a role anyone could play. If Disney did recast Harrison Ford for a younger Indiana Jones, fans would definitely be upset with the company and consider it a quick cash grab.

Disney will likely create several spinoffs exploring other minor characters and hint at Ford’s Indiana Jones without showing the legendary actor. It’s hard to tell how much Disney can make this work since the franchise has always revolved around him.

Lucasfilm might test the waters with a Disney+ series, but if it’s successful, fans should see a new wave of projects about the famous adventurer, but don’t expect Ford to return.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to release in theaters on June 30, 2023.

