New Details Seemingly Connects Indiana Jones to the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael has a gallery chalked with easter eggs for Star Wars but also reveals two iconic Indiana Jones items.

Rael’s gallery is a small set piece for Andor where Luthen resides when he isn’t off recruiting rebel heroes like Cassian Andor, and it’s where he meets with essential characters such as Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) to figure out the Rebellion’s future.

Inside the small gallery are several objects die-hard fans will recognize instantly. In Episodes 4 and 5, fans see a stone tablet with the same markings as the stone wall on Lothal, where Ezra Bridger traveled to the World Between Worlds. Fans can also spot a Kalikori, a Twi’lek family relic, in the gallery.

There is also some Mandalorian armor on display with what appears to be Plo Koon’s respirator. On top of this, fans can spot an iconic whip and the Shankara Stones from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) frozen in carbonite:

Did you know? Luthen’s shop in #Andor episode 4 features Indiana Jones’ whip and Shankara stones from the Temple of Doom frozen in carbonite

Did you know? Luthen’s shop in #Andor episode 4 features Indiana Jones’ whip and Shankara stones from the Temple of Doom frozen in carbonite pic.twitter.com/VcknyCX3pJ — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) October 4, 2022

This could just be a fun easter egg for fans who notice, but it wouldn’t be the first time that Star Wars teased that the two franchises were intertwined. One fan shares that Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) also has an etching of R2-D2 and C-3PO on one of the pillars:

Why are R2 and 3P0 carved into the wall of an ancient temple in Raiders of the Lost Arc? It’s just a fun easter egg from two Lucasfilm franchises

Why are R2 and 3P0 carved into the wall of an ancient temple in Raiders of the Lost Arc? It's just a fun easter egg from two Lucasfilm franchises pic.twitter.com/eKXwGI6w5E — Outer Rim Cantina (@OuterRimCan) October 4, 2022

Indiana Jones could be included in the Star Wars universe since anything is possible if the force wills it. While fans might not enjoy the two franchises being connected, Star Wars wouldn’t make a movie or series tying the two projects together as that isn’t something fans want.

Harrison Ford has also played a leading role in both franchises leaving fans to wonder if the two franchises were connected and how Indiana Jones would look the same as Han Solo. Star Wars will probably leave the easter eggs as just a subtle nod to the famed adventurer and avoid confirming the connection to avoid any confusion.

More on Andor:

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.