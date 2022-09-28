‘Star Wars’ Series Quietly Includes Easter Egg For Major Villain

***SPOILERS FOR ANDOR SEASON 1 EPISODE 4***

Andor continues to surprise fans with insane easter eggs, with one of them secretly teasing a fan-favorite villain.

After seeing Coruscant for the first time in 17 years, fans were excited to see Luthen Rael’s collection. Shockingly enough, the backdrop included a very familiar set of armor that fans might remember from The Force Unleashed video game.

Specific editions of the video game gave Starkiller a set of “sith armor,” which made your character far more menacing, and the armor can be spotted in the background with Mon Mothma covertly talking to Luthen Rael.

While this is a remarkable coincidence, the actor who voiced the legendary Starkiller, Sam Witwer, went online to confirm that it might be more than a coincidence:

Told you guys I was *sorta* in it. #ANDOR

Told you guys I was *sorta* in it.#ANDOR https://t.co/xeGjHkjA93 — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) September 28, 2022

Witwer jokes that he found a way into the series, but if Lucasfilm confirms that this is Starkiller’s armor, fans might be able to see the character appear in canon very soon. Sadly, the video games are no longer canon, which might be for the best since Galen Marek was very strong in the force as he pulled an Imperial Star Destroyer from orbit into the planet.

Starkiller’s abilities would have to be toned down, but he could be a great secret apprentice for Vader, which might help explain why he never cared about the Inquisitors. Since Andor is set around the same time as Star Wars: Rebels, Inquisitors are still around and active, but Starkiller could’ve served Vader and died earlier in the Empire’s reign.

The only problem with this theory is that the Empire wouldn’t let anyone obtain Starkiller’s armor, so it would be odd for Luthen to have it in his gallery, but weirder things have happened in the Star Wars universe. Hopefully, Starkiller will return to canon and have his story retold soon.

More on Andor:

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.