New ‘Star Wars’ Series Retcons Major Moment, Accidentally Confuses Fans

Disney released some episode guides for Andor Season 1 Episodes 1-3, and Star Wars retconned some significant parts of Cassian’s life.

While on Kenari, fans knew this was Cassian’s homeworld, and since he looks around 10-12 years old, fans thought that his people may have opposed the Republic since they had a mining operation there. After seeing officers with what appeared to be a Separatist symbol on their uniforms, fans thought these scenes were definitely during the Clone Wars, and Cassian’s age may have been changed.

Now, fans learn from the Episode 3 guide that all of the Kenari flashbacks were before the Clone Wars, meaning that Cassian is a teenager when the war breaks out and is now closer to 36 years old when he helps Jyn Erso steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One (2016):

This detail is very important because Cassian’s whole backstory as a rebel since he was six years old might be retconned, and honestly, it might be for the better. Andor still has to show more flashback scenes, and now fans can probably expect to see Cassian as a Separatist operative which could be interesting to see.

Maybe fans can see some B1 Battle Droids, but at the very least, Cassian will probably fight some Clone Troopers as a teenager during the Clone Wars. Maarva will probably be a Separatist and pass down her ideology to Cassian, which is why he isn’t a fan of the Empire or Republic.

Andor shouldn’t have given the officers the Separatist symbols because it only confused fans and made them believe something completely different. Now, fans will be more confused once the flashbacks never talk about this again and show a much older Cassian in the Clone Wars, which will be hard for fans to understand unless they learn the truth from the episode guides.

Lucasfilm never meant to confuse fans and make it harder to understand what is happening. Still, they need to clear this up for some fans before the next set of flashbacks, or else some fans will be very annoyed at the series for disregarding other parts of the canon. Retcons are sadly becoming increasingly common in Star Wars, but at the very least, this time, it might work out better for the story, unlike other retcons.

More on Andor:

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.