Fans Happy With Disney Forcing Sex Into ‘Star Wars’

Andor has done a lot of work to make a mature, gritty series without going over the top with adult content, but fans are happy that premarital sex and places like brothels are finally canon.

Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor walks straight into a brothel in Episode 1 after walking past pods full of alien sex workers. The first 15 minutes of the episode take place in this unexpected location without showing off too much.

While Star Wars has obviously implied sex with Anakin getting Padme pregnant before Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), fans never saw the two have sex onscreen and Andor got a lot closer than any other Star Wars project in showing sex onscreen. This angered some fans who didn’t care or want sex included in Star Wars, but other fans praised Lucasfilm’s decision to include these adult scenes.

Fans went to Twitter to share their happiness and praise the series for finally acknowledging sex in a series:

I’m glad Andor is making sex canon so we can all stop arguing about how Padmé got pregnant I’m glad Andor is making sex canon so we can all stop arguing about how Padmé got pregnant — ImSkyKid (@ImSkyKid) September 19, 2022 There was a sex in #Andor. 10/10

i need everyone to understand that in 45 years of star wars media, andor features the first implied instance of premarital sex in the entire history of the franchise. i need everyone to understand that in 45 years of star wars media, andor features the first implied instance of premarital sex in the entire history of the franchise. — esther (@estherdevil) September 21, 2022 Related: Beloved Showrunner Confirmed to Create New Wave Of ‘Star Wars’

Other fans point out how Star Wars already made sex canon even all the way back in the Original Trilogy:

I like how all the Andor reviews go out of their way to say ‘This ain’t your granddaddy’s Star Wars, this one has a scene set in a brothel!’ Man my favourite one of these movies as a kid had a lengthy setpiece on a mob boss’s sex yacht. What trilogy were you watching I like how all the Andor reviews go out of their way to say 'This ain't your granddaddy's Star Wars, this one has a scene set in a brothel!' Man my favourite one of these movies as a kid had a lengthy setpiece on a mob boss's sex yacht. What trilogy were you watching — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) September 21, 2022 I think I’ll take the Han and Leia romance over whatever the Andor sex plot is. Oh, and did they not notice the dancing Twi’lek girl in Jabba’s palace?

I think I'll take the Han and Leia romance over whatever the Andor sex plot is. Oh, and did they not notice the dancing Twi'lek girl in Jabba's palace? — 🇧🇼Peisithanatos – 香港人加油 (@Peisithanatos4) September 21, 2022

While fans have their own thoughts on sex included in Star Wars, Andor is the first series to openly challenge this unsaid rule from George Lucas that has made every Star Wars project in the past 45 years never show implied sex or even premarital sex. Andor still has more episodes so it’s possible that the franchise will shockingly include a real sex scene somewhere in the season.

If this does happen, it wouldn’t be like Game of Thrones and show fans any nudity, but it could very well go past what fans have seen before and probably anger more people.

