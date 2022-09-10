‘Star Wars’ Fan-Favorite Series Delayed Over 3 Months

The Bad Batch with Captain Rex and Omega on Bracca

The Bad Batch Season 2 won’t release at the end of September but will debut in 2023.

the bad batch order 66
Sadly, The Bad Batch Season 2 has been all over the place with its marketing. At one point, fans learned that the series was supposed to drop back in the spring, and then the series was moved to release this month, but now the series has been delayed once again.

One major reason The Bad Batch Season 2 might’ve been delayed is because of Diego Luna’s Andor. With both series having several episodes and the next major Star Wars project being The Mandalorian Season 3, it would make sense to spread the content a bit more.

(L-R) omega and hera syndulla in star wars the bad batch episode 12
Now, Star Wars fans will have to watch both shows simultaneously with Din Djarin’s Mandalorian instead of Andor, which would hurt the conversation and news about the series. Everyone knows that when fans see Grogu, the internet won’t talk about anything else.

Perhaps the show needed more time for the animation quality, which would be worth the wait. Bad Batch Season 2 will take place a few years later and will follow Clone Force 99 with the Empire more in control of the galaxy.

Clone Commandos escorting Twi'leks away
This means that fans should expect to see fewer clones throughout the season as Stormtroopers begin to show up more frequently, but the trailer from a few months ago did show a lot of clone commandos, so Clone Wars fans will have something to look forward to.

Sadly, the release date for the series will be on January 4th, 2023, meaning that fans will have to wait until after the New Year to see the crew in action and learn more about what Commander Cody has been up to. 

howzer (right) talking to cham syndulla (left) in the bad batch
Here’s the news posted online revealing that fans will at least get a 2-episode premiere:

THE BAD BATCH SEASON 2 will release on January 4 2023 with a two episode premiere!

The two-episode premiere will be great for fans, but it won’t help with the wait now that fans have to wait over three months for the next season after getting excited for the series to release in a few weeks. With no marketing and only a teaser trailer, fans did have their worries, and sadly they were right to do so.

Clone Commander Cody and Crosshair
Here’s an official description of what to expect from Clone Force 99 in Season 2:

The Bad Batch returns with Clone Force 99 and Omega, as they continue to navigate their journey through a rapidly changing galaxy after the fall of the Republic. Watch as the heroes complete daring missions across the galaxy meeting friend and foe, both old and new along the way.

The Bad Batch crew
Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.

