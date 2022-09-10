‘Star Wars’ Fan-Favorite Series Delayed Over 3 Months

The Bad Batch Season 2 won’t release at the end of September but will debut in 2023.

Sadly, The Bad Batch Season 2 has been all over the place with its marketing. At one point, fans learned that the series was supposed to drop back in the spring, and then the series was moved to release this month, but now the series has been delayed once again.

One major reason The Bad Batch Season 2 might’ve been delayed is because of Diego Luna’s Andor. With both series having several episodes and the next major Star Wars project being The Mandalorian Season 3, it would make sense to spread the content a bit more.

Now, Star Wars fans will have to watch both shows simultaneously with Din Djarin’s Mandalorian instead of Andor, which would hurt the conversation and news about the series. Everyone knows that when fans see Grogu, the internet won’t talk about anything else.

Perhaps the show needed more time for the animation quality, which would be worth the wait. Bad Batch Season 2 will take place a few years later and will follow Clone Force 99 with the Empire more in control of the galaxy.

This means that fans should expect to see fewer clones throughout the season as Stormtroopers begin to show up more frequently, but the trailer from a few months ago did show a lot of clone commandos, so Clone Wars fans will have something to look forward to.

Sadly, the release date for the series will be on January 4th, 2023, meaning that fans will have to wait until after the New Year to see the crew in action and learn more about what Commander Cody has been up to.

Here’s the news posted online revealing that fans will at least get a 2-episode premiere:

THE BAD BATCH SEASON 2 will release on January 4 2023 with a two episode premiere! pic.twitter.com/lvKjKc0wnq — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) September 10, 2022

The two-episode premiere will be great for fans, but it won’t help with the wait now that fans have to wait over three months for the next season after getting excited for the series to release in a few weeks. With no marketing and only a teaser trailer, fans did have their worries, and sadly they were right to do so.

More on The Bad Batch:

Here’s an official description of what to expect from Clone Force 99 in Season 2:

The Bad Batch returns with Clone Force 99 and Omega, as they continue to navigate their journey through a rapidly changing galaxy after the fall of the Republic. Watch as the heroes complete daring missions across the galaxy meeting friend and foe, both old and new along the way.

