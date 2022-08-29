‘Star Wars’ Reveals Princess Leia’s Wedding Dress In Controversial Project

Star Wars finally shows fans what Princess Leia wore when she married Han Solo.

After Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), fans know that Leia and Han finally get to be together. The Emperor is dead, and the galaxy rejoices. A new novel, The Princess and the Scoundrel, explores not only Leia’s wedding with the famous smuggler but also expands on what happens right after the Battle of Yavin.

Instead of making it clear that the Rebel Alliance is in an ongoing fight with the Empire, the Rebellion takes out many Imperial factions who decided to surrender after hearing that the Emperor has died and they didn’t fight back.

This leads to fans realizing that Star Wars is probably making these changes so that the First Order’s rise to power is more believable, but it makes other major battles like the Battle of Jakku less important. After the Empire lost the second Death Star, the Empire splintered into several factions vying for control.

The galaxy emerged into complete chaos, as explained in the Aftermath trilogy and Lost Stars which led to the Rebel Alliance being very aggressive against the Empire. Now, Princess and the Scoundrel tries to explain what happens after Palpatine is dead, and the book makes it seem like the Empire has completely lost after losing the Emperor and Vader despite controlling most of the galaxy.

One YouTuber, Eckhartsladder, shares his thoughts on why the novel fails to be consistent with other Star Wars projects:

I hope Princess & the Scoundrel is ignored as the lore and worldbuilding is SO bad. Within 3 days of Endor the Empire has given up their control of the holonet and left the core to hide in the outer rim… the economy is CRASHING because the Empire has fallen and war is over.

I hope Princess & the Scoundrel is ignored as the lore and worldbuilding is SO bad. Within 3 days of Endor the Empire has given up their control of the holonet and left the core to hide in the outer rim… the economy is CRASHING because the Empire has fallen and war is over. — EckhartsLadder (@EckhartsLadder) August 22, 2022

On top of this, the rebels were there for several days as they celebrated Leia’s wedding, meaning that the Empire had just given up their planets without any real military threat around. This led to citizens rebelling and fighting back and the Empire gave back some of their biggest worlds despite most of the Rebellion being present on Endor for the wedding.

Variety had the honor of showing off Leia’s wedding dress online to promote the new novel:

Princess Leia’s wedding dress from #StarWars has been revealed

While Star Wars makes Leia not wear a traditional white dress for the wedding, Dark Horse Comics had Leia marry Han Solo in her iconic white gown in Legends, but the new canon wanted to change things up:

DarkHorseComics did it first

Giving up the core worlds and the Holonet is a major loss for the Empire, and it’s insane that Star Wars allowed an author to make these new details canon. These changes might appear small, but it only makes the Original Trilogy less believable so that the Sequel Trilogy can make more sense which is not something any fan wants.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.

What are your thoughts on the new Star Wars book? Do you think we needed to see Leia’s new wedding dress?