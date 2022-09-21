‘Star Wars’ Creates Another Controversy After Breaking 45-Year-Old Rule

***MINOR SPOILERS FOR ANDOR EPISODE 3***

It didn’t take Disney too long before finally breaking one of the oldest unsaid rules about Star Wars and fans won’t be happy.

George Lucas always intended for Star Wars to be directed towards and made sure that his movies worked for children and that kids wouldn’t have any obstacles forcing their parents to make their kids wait before seeing it. This included not showing sex, using swear words, and no blood or gore during fights.

These three simple rules have been, for the most part, never challenged in any Star Wars project until now. In Andor Season 1, fans see TWO of these rules challenged, with one of them being broken. After Sergeant Most saw Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) escape on a swoop bike, after detonating explosives on the fallen speeder next to his men, Most goes out of his way to say sh*t instead of dank farrik or blast.

This is highly unusual for kids because Star Wars could forego their usual swear words, and Sergeant Most might not be the only character to slip and use real-world swear words. For all we know, another Preox-Morlana security guard could throw out an F-bomb and ruin the immersion for more fans.

Fans won’t be happy to hear this, especially after seeing a rebel use an AK-47 in the trailers meaning that Star Wars might be getting lazy and not caring if their projects use real-world weapons and language. Using real swearing could make it possible for children not to be allowed to see the series, especially since sex is almost shown in the series.

All of this is highly irregular, and Andor still has another nine episodes to debut before fans are done with the series, so there are a lot of chances for fans to sadly hear more vulgar language before the season ends.

More on Andor:

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far, far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course, The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.