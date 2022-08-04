Fans Confused, Furious Over AK-47 Featured In Latest ‘Star Wars’ Trailer

In just over a month, fans will once again return to the Star Wars universe when Diego Luna steps back into his Cassian Andor boots for his own eponymous series.

And while the series, so far, has been praised for its length, time period, casting, and real-world look, the latest trailer has drawn immense criticism over its inclusion of what seems to be an AK-47 assault rifle.

The Star Wars: Andor series begins its life on the Disney streaming service, Disney+, on September 21. Consisting of two seasons, although at one time it was reportedly five seasons long, Andor finds itself in the era of the Galatic Empire’s iron grip on the galaxy, approximately five years prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and George Lucas’s original trilogy.

Creator Tony Gilroy, who also penned the script of Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One, revealed earlier this year that Andor’s two seasons will operate as two halves of a novel and will see Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma take on a more forward-facing role for the latest live-action series. Despite the character’s companionship with the Rebel spy Cassian Andor in the standalone Star Wars movie, Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO is not set to appear in the show — at least for the time being.

Luna will return to his role of Cassian Andor alongside Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. Forest Whitaker will also return as Partisans leader, Saw Gerrera — the character that first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars before making his live-action debut in Rogue One. Characters such as Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic have long been rumored for the series but Lucasfilm has not yet confirmed nor denied their appearance.

And while excitement is high for the follow-up to Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the latest trailer has sparked furor with many fans noticing an unknown character brandishing a weapon very similar to the real world’s AK-47 assault rifle.

@FairsFairTweets said:

Andor has a new story of characters not related to the OT. In such a massive universe there’s lots of fun ways to tell a good story… But that is an AK-47 prop. That could be a sign of corner-cutting and for it to be in the trailer?

Another tweet from @BR_Doctor read:

The Andor trailer looks good but I have one quibble. They aren’t even trying to make blasters that look unique anymore. This literally looks like an AK-47 with a few minor changes. It’s a dumb complaint, I know, but I still find it kind of funny.

@SomeGuy40085367 echoed their thoughts:

Some things will look like stuff on Earth, sure, but that design clearly just being a prop AK-47 is just lazy. Hell, the guy in the front looks like he’s wearing a jacket and hoodie. These aren’t Star Wars designs.

@Zeddary offered a comment on Star Wars history with weaponry. They said:

Blasters in Star Wars have always been based on real world guns. Usually WWI/WW2 era weapons with modifications to make them look more in line with the aesthetic of ragtag rebels and outlaws. So it’s funny that the Andor propmaster looked at an AK-47 and said ‘no notes.’

These are just a snippet of the backlash online regarding the inclusion of this life-like prop. Despite the galaxy far, far away offering commentary on the real world, and even actress Fiona Shaw has said Andor is a “take on the Trumpian World”, the appearance of an automatic rifle in a science-fiction space opera franchise is raising eyebrows across the board.

Fans will get the real story of the weapon, or maybe Lucasfilm will breeze right on by its context when Star Wars: Andor finally debuts on September 21.

