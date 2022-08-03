“People’s Rights are Disappearing,” ‘Star Wars’ Show Introducing “Trumpian World”

The Star Wars universe is taking on the social complex of a “Trumpian world” in the upcoming series Andor, according to one actress.

Andor is undoubtely the most anticipated Star Wars series since The Mandalorian season two, with the official teaser trailer and full trailer blowing away every Star Wars fan.

With Diego Luna and Forest Whitaker reprising their respective roles with Stellan Skarsgård joining the collection, Andor is set to expand the Skywalker saga like never before.

Bridging the gap between the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) is no easy task, but first looking at the streaming series promises something significant for viewers.

Now, actress Fiona Shaw is promising that Andor will continue the tradition of Star Wars taking on political issues to explain the importance of perseverance and endurance:

#StarWars: ANDOR will be a “scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world,” says actress Fiona Shaw: “People’s [real world] rights are disappearing, and Andor reflects that…”

#StarWars: ANDOR will be a "scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world," says actress Fiona Shaw: "People’s [real world] rights are disappearing, and Andor reflects that…" Full quotes: https://t.co/fSouarOmbL pic.twitter.com/xUmdvEpLK0 — Star Wars – The Direct (@StarWars_Direct) August 2, 2022

Fiona Shaw shared with Empire that series writer Tony Gilroy has infused a “Trumpian” theme into the show:

“Tony has written a great, scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world. Our world is exploding in different places right now, people’s rights are disappearing, and Andor reflects that. [In the show] the Empire is taking over, and it feels like the same thing is happening in reality, too.”

Tony Gilroy served as a principal writer for Rogue One, proving early on that he knows Star Wars like any dedicated fan.

Shaw continues:

“I was impressed by Tony’s social-realist intentions. He’s created a whole new morality. It’s very deep and humane – there is grief, mourning, hope, fear. It’s not just primary colours here.”

With the Empire in full force in Andor, inhabitants of the galaxy will be struggling to hold onto the little hope and freedom they have as Sith Lord Darth Vader pillages countless colonies, communities, systems, and more.

Andor is an original, 12-episode series from Lucasfilm. The series, which takes place before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on its new date, Wednesday, September 21, with a three-episode premiere.

The “Andor” series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show and an upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor or Star Wars Eclipse.

Share your thoughts on Andor below!