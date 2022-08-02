Guests Are “Terrified” Disney Is Planning a Galaxy’s Edge Expansion

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at both Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park and Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park in 2019, it changed the landscape of Disney Parks — literally.

Galaxy’s Edge is like nothing else Walt Disney Imagineering has ever attempted. The 13-acre expansion transports Guests to a galaxy far, far away, putting them right in the middle of the Star Wars universe on the planet Batuu.

As one might have guessed, Galaxy’s Edge is incredibly immersive, right down to the food Guests can order at locations like Docking Bay 7 and Oga’s Cantina. Coffee, for example, is called “Black Caf” just like it is in the iconic Star Wars movies, and Batuuan visitors can order cocktails like the “Fuzzy Tauntaun” and the “Jedi Mind Trick.”

Set during the sequel trilogy years between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Galaxy’s Edge is populated by a whole host of characters, from Kylo Ren and Vi Moradi — Princess Leia’s spy — to Rey to Chewbacca himself.

There are even more characters, like Seezelslak — Oga’s rival bar owner — who haven’t made their debuts at Galaxy’s Edge yet but some Disney Parks fans are convinced their time is coming.

A recent online discussion proves that many Park goers believe the Muppets area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will soon disappear to make way for even more Star Wars.

One person wrote:

I think they’ll end up moving the show when they inevitably want to expand galaxy’s edge. Star Tours, Muppets and galaxy’s edge in a row doesn’t make much sense.

A Muppets lover said:

The position of it, sandwiched between the original Star Wars ride and the new Star Wars land (theming aside), worries me as a long-time Muppet fan. Related: You’ll NEVER Guess What Lucas Wanted the Millennium Falcon to Look Like

Someone else is also “terrified” for the future of Muppet characters at DHS:

It’s wedged between two Star Wars sections. I’m terrified they’ll decide to bridge the gap.

One commenter did offer a solution that would at least rescue the MuppetVision 3D attraction for fans:

I’ve always thought that worst case scenario they decide they want to use that land to expand Galaxy’s Edge they can replace the 3D Short Film Festival in Epcot with MuppetVision. Maybe they can even tie it into the Imagination theme by adding an exhibit celebrating the imagination of Jim Henson. Related: Mark Hamill Returns to Work at Fast Food Restaurant That Fired Him

Intriguingly, Jim Henson Studios and Lucasfilm have a long history — Henson’s puppeteers even helped create characters for the Star Wars franchise, including the legendary Grand Master Yoda (Frank Oz).

Furthermore, a four-decade-old episode of The Muppets almost spoiled the big twist — that Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa’s father — in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) before the famous sequel released in theaters.

Do you think Disney World will remove it’s Muppets area to make way for more Star Wars?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!