‘Star Wars’ Actor Teases Prequel Trilogy Almost Included Another Sith Lord

Always two there are, a master and an apprentice, and Palpatine may have had a different apprentice if a Star Wars actor got his way.

Ahmed Best is known for his role as Jar Jar Binks — one of the most infamous Star Wars characters — who ended up playing a supportive role in the Prequel Trilogy. As a Gungan, Jar Jar was saved by Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi on his home planet, Naboo.

From there, Jar Jar would help Padme (Natalie Portman) as a representative of Naboo in the Galactic Senate. This led to Jar Jar having a limited role later in the Prequel Trilogy, but fans felt that Jar Jar’s actions could be interpreted as sinister.

Despite appearing as the most clumsy alien in the galaxy, fans came up with a conspiracy theory that Jar Jar is a Sith Lord. In Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002), Jar Jar demands that Chancellor Palpatine is granted emergency powers to the Senate, which is then voted on and marks the turning point in Palpatine’s dominion over the galaxy.

If Jar Jar didn’t do this, Palpatine would’ve had a more challenging time getting the necessary power to push the Galactic Republic into the Clone Wars. Other minor details contribute to this theory, but the actor teased the theory online.

Ahmed Best shared that he felt compelled to finally share his side of the story in a joking manner online with a picture of a script with one of the hashtags, including Darth Jar Jar:

I think it’s time for my version of how it all went down.

Culture Crave also shared Ahmed’s post but also pointed out that Best has agreed that the theory has “a lot more truth” than fans might believe:

Ahmed Best says it’s time to share ‘how it all went down’ with the Prequel Trilogy He also teased #DarthJarJar — previously he said there was ‘a lot about it that’s true’

While this doesn’t outright confirm that Jar Jar was a Sith Lord, it’s still very interesting to consider how that sinister twist would’ve fit in the Prequel Trilogy. With Dooku as Palpatine’s apprentice for the Clone Wars, it would seem that the Rule of Two would’ve prevented Jar Jar from having a chance unless Palpatine decided to break the ancient Sith code.

Jar Jar probably won’t ever be confirmed to be a Sith Lord, but it’s still fun to see this theory continue to create more traction over the years even if George Lucas never meant Jar Jar to be anything more than a fun character for children.

What are your thoughts on Darth Jar Jar? Let us know what you think!

