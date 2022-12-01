Latest ‘Indiana Jones’ Installment Finally Gets Official Trailer and Premiere Date!

Disney has finally announced the premiere date for the latest installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford, letting fans take a peek into the latest adventure of Dr. Indiana Jones with the film’s official trailer.

The Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford, is perhaps one of the most popular IPs owned by Disney. With four movies out and the fifth one on its way, there is no doubt that Dr. Jones has gathered a massive fanbase since Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in 1981.

And fans of the popular franchise should rejoice as Disney finally announced the official premiere date for the fifth installment in the beloved story. As Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) shared on Twitter, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30, 2023.

#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/uf8sWS2Ig6 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) December 1, 2022

While fans will have to wait until summer to join Dr. Jones in his latest adventure, Disney was kind enough to also share the official trailer for this exciting story — which premiered at this year’s Brazil Comic Con — letting us take a peek at what awaits us in the June premiere. You can see the official trailer below or click here to watch it.

Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters June 30, 2023.

Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/PKk9g29pFM — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) December 1, 2022

In the trailer, we can see the return of Harrison Ford himself as Doctor Jones, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a new character, Helena, in an action-packed journey, reminiscing of Dr. Jones’ adventures during the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and making some hilarious references to some of the most iconic scenes in the franchise, accompanied by the signature score composed by John Williams.

While there is still not a lot of information on the plot of this fifth installment, audiences will undoubtedly flood the theaters to join Dr. Jones in his latest adventure.

Are you excited about the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Let us know in the comments below!