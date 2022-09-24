Former Disney CEO Bob Iger recently received an Honorary Knighthood title, granted by Queen Elizabeth II before her passing.

Robert Iger recently shared the announcement of this honorary award through his Twitter account (@RobertIger), commenting that “it is one of the greatest honors of [his] life,” adding that he has great affection for the people of the United Kingdom and has always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions.

It is one of the great honors of my life to have the honorary Knight of the British Empire conferred on me by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed. I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions.

Robert Iger also took the opportunity to congratulate his fellow Honorary Knight, John Williams, who has composed some of the most iconic soundtracks in film history, including several installments from the Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter franchises, Superman (1978), Jaws (1975), E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982), and Schindler’s List (1993), among others.

And special congratulations to John Williams. It is an honor for me to join him as an Honorary Knight! I have always been in awe of his work. May the force be with him!

And special congratulations to John Williams. It is an honor for me to join him as an Honorary Knight! I have always been in awe of his work. May the force be with him!https://t.co/JZPaqbhudO — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 24, 2022

Both Robert Iger and John Williams received the title of Honorary KBE, Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, as part of this year’s Honorary British awards, approved by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It would appear that The Walt Disney Company and the British Monarchy have a closer relationship than one might think thanks to subtle hints. Earlier this year, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were blown away when the Royal Guard band played the Avengers theme, written by Alan Silvestri in 2012, to celebrate Her Late Majesty’s 96th birthday. In addition, The Walt Disney company joined the United Kingdom during its mourning for the Queen’s passing with a touching tribute.

Since Robert Iger stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company in early 2020, his successor, Bob Chapek has been in the eye of the storm, as his decisions are often questioned by fans, even causing many to jeer and boo at him during several public appearances.

Do you think The Walt Disney Company has changed since Robert Iger stepped down as CEO? Tell us in the comments below!