Indy Is Back! New Images From the Highly Anticipated Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’

Harrison Ford picks up the whip and hat in these great new photos!

In a cryptic tweet yesterday, Empire Magazine teased “Ready for Adventure?”, hinting that today some major new images from the new Indiana Jones (2023) would be coming, and today, they delivered!

With the last film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) being somewhat of a disappointment for diehard fans, this new film is seeking to right those wrongs. This is a pretty tall order, when comparing Crystal Skull to such classics as Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). Fans were encouraged however, when, at the 2022 D23 expo, an emotional Harrison Ford spoke concerning the new film. He spoke about what a pleasure it was to make, and among other things said the film has a great story to tell, and that, “This one is fantastic!”.

Fans were treated today with some beautiful imagery both from and inspired by the upcoming film, which will see Dr. Jones facing new challenges, and new threats with old friends. This comes months after the Trailer for Indiana Jones (2023) was screened to a private audience at the D23 Expo, a performance by John Williams of a new piece of music from the film, and gives the rest of the fan base a sneak peak at what is to come.

@empiremagazine wrote

The legend returns! Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones, in a major Empire world-exclusive. The first word. The first images. The first interviews with Harrison Ford, James Mangold & more. The ultimate adventure awaits. On sale Thurs 24 November.

Inspired by the film, the subscriber cover for Empire's Indiana Jones 5 issue finds Indy in 1960s-era New York City, bathed in golden light, whip in hand. Illustrated exclusively for Empire by Sam Hadley.

Very little is known about the new film. but it already has audiences buzzing, and that is sure to continue with these new images released by Empire today. Indiana Jones (2023) is to be released sometime next year, and features a star studded cast, including the return of Harrison Ford himself as Professor Jones, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a new character, Helena, and Mads Mikkelsen in an undisclosed role.

