Harrison Ford Reveals Too Much, Talks About Co-Star’s Genitals

80-year-old legend Harrison Ford has seen a lot of things, and he isn’t afraid to talk about certain details.

The actor may be famous for roles like Indiana Jones and Han Solo, but Ford isn’t shy about taking on different roles no matter what the project is. That’s why he is jumping headfirst into the MCU as Thunderbolt Ross and why he continues to take on roles in movies and TV series.

For Apple TV, Ford joins Jason Segel in Shrinkless, a show about a psychiatrist with family issues who seeks help from his boss and mentor, who Harrison Ford plays. When Ford first took on the job, he was excited and wanted to know who else was in the series and was called out for not knowing Segel.

In his interview with Stephen Colbert, Ford claims that this isn’t true as he had seen the actor around, but he did take some time to watch some of his costar work. One movie in particular, Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), caught Ford’s eye. He thought the movie was fantastic but also added, “nice penis” when talking about Segel’s nude scene.

His interview went in all sorts of directions, but Ford was very coy and refused to give any details about his upcoming MCU role or anything else to expect in James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Fans know that the movie will de-age the legendary actor to be more like his younger self from the 1980s for the upcoming movie.

For Marvel, Ford will be replacing William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross after the actor’s tragic passing. Instead of appearing first in The Thunderbolts, Ford will be showing up in Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: New World Order (2024) first. Rumors indicate that the movie could tease the X-Men, but Ford’s role remains a mystery.

Still, Ford seemed more interested in promoting Shrinkless by discussing Jason Segal’s genitals rather than sharing details about his highly anticipated projects which makes sense for Ford. Unlike Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo, Harrison Ford is great at keeping secrets and will likely not share any details about the MCU movie or Indiana Jones until the movie is out.

Do you think Harrison Ford will ever retire from acting? Let us know what you think!