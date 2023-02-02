Harrison Ford Opens Up About ‘Captain America 4’, Claims Movie Will Include A “Disco Party”

Harrison Ford finally starts to talk about Captain America: New World Order (2024) as the actor is replacing William Hurt.

Anthony Mackie’s Captain America hasn’t been seen since his Disney+ series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where the hero finally takes the mantle that Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers left for him in Avengers: Endgame (2019). The movie will include the villain, The Leader, who was last seen all the way back in The Incredible Hulk (2008).

Thunderbolt Ross also appeared in the Edward Norton MCU movie, but it’s unclear what role Ross will play in Captain America 4. Some reports claim that Ross could be helping Captain America, and others state that his role will only be to help set up the Thunderbolts as he is now a private citizen.

After William Hurt’s death, fans didn’t know who would replace the actor as Thunderbolt Ross. With The Thunderbolts and fans hearing rumors about Red Hulk, it made sense for Marvel to recast the part, but no one expected the role to end with Harrison Ford.

With Ford being 80 years old and getting injured in big action movies all the time, fans were shocked that Ford was willing to join the MCU. After his distaste for Star Wars and its fandom for his iconic role as Han Solo, it was surprising that the actor was willing to join another franchise with a large fanbase.

During his interview with Stephen Colbert, the talk show host finally asked the big question everyone has been wondering. How will Thunderbolt Ross fit into Anthony Mackie’s first movie as Captain America? Earlier in the interview, Ford says that Colbert can ask him anything leading the host to ask a few questions.

Ford starts off by saying “I don’t know” to every question until Colbert asked him about his first scene with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America. He says he does know but can’t say anything, leaving Colbert to encourage him to make up some details.

Ford plays along and explains that he will meet Captain America in the movie at a disco party because that’s the most reasonable place for the two to interact:

Colbert: “Make some shit up. So where do you guys meet, where do you and Captain America meet in the first scene?” Ford: “Um, at a disco.” Colbert: “Wow, so is this modern or is it a flashback?” Ford: “No, it’s a flashback.”

The two of them go back and forth for a few minutes before moving on to a new topic, but it’s very clear that more detail about Thunderbolt Ross will be revealed later on. Unlike other MCU actors, Ford has no problem leaving fans in the dark as he didn’t reveal anything to fans for other big projects he has worked on in the past.

Fans might be a little disappointed, but knowing Marvel, it’s possible that the two could end up meeting at some party anyways and that his lie isn’t too far from the truth.

Are you excited about Ford’s debut in Captain America 4? Let us know what you think!