‘Ant-Man 3’ Clip Hints at Potential ‘Avengers’ Crossover

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man might get some help in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) from the Avengers, according to a new sneak peek at the movie.

With Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror taking center stage in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man needs all the help he can get. Sure, Ant-Man can be incredibly large and power through a lot of enemies or be very sneaky as a speck, but his abilities won’t help him beat Kang.

Kathryn Newton will be joining the MCU as an older Cassie Lang, who looks to be responsible for why Scott, Hope (Evangeline Lily), Janet (Michelle Pfeifer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglass) get trapped in the Quantum Realm. Most of the trailers have focused on the fact that Scott has lost a lot of time with his daughter, and it seems that the hero might try to get some time back and work for Kang the Conqueror until things go bad.

In a new clip released by Marvel Studios yesterday, fans saw Kang meet Scott and Cassie in the Quantum Realm. Both heroes were in cells, and the iconic line echoed from San Diego Comic-Con from Kang asking Scott, “You’re an Avenger. Have I killed you before?”

The clip continues with Kang admitting that he killed a lot of Avengers in the past, including Chris Hemsworth’s Thor:

One thing to note is that Ant-Man tells the new villain that he has called the Avengers and that they are on their way. Since Kang has been trapped in the Quantum Realm for eons, it doesn’t seem likely that Ant-Man could reach his other team members. Does this mean the hero is lying?

Another point is that both Scott and Janet Van Dyne have been trapped there, and both had to be saved. If a message did go out, the Avengers might be able to save or accidentally allow Kang to escape. Either way, things don’t look to be going well for Scott, and it’s possible that the ending might set up the events for Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025).

One thing Marvel still needs to do is reveal the current roster for the Avengers team. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), it’s unclear who is officially on the team. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America are probably on the team. Still, there are so many different super heroes introduced in Phase Four who could be on the team.

