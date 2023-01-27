Ryan Gosling Seemingly Confirmed For Iconic MCU Role

Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s more well-known actors, and reports claim that Marvel has big plans for the actor.

Phase Five of the MCU is starting to lean away from introducing more super heroes and focusing more on exploring the deeper connections with the Multiverse and the characters we have begun to love so much. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) promises to not only bring Kang the Conqueror into the MCU in a big way but also explain some of the bigger questions around the villain.

At the moment, fans know from Kevin Feige that Kang the Conqueror is a threat, but don’t know what the villain will be up to in the movie. With Phase Six ending with Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), there are only a few years before Kang’s story is finished, which is quite unusual as Marvel spent ten years building up to Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

One thing Marvel will be introducing fairly soon is the X-Men and Fantastic Four, two iconic super hero teams that fans have waited years to see in the MCU. Feige announced their debut years ago, but it seems that their debut will be happening soon, meaning that fans will probably learn about the cast in the next few months.

For the X-Men, names such as Giancarlo Esposito have been thrown around to star as Charles Xavier, and the Fantastic Four has been rumored to include a lot of different actors, with Adam Driver being one of the constant names thrown around for the Fantastic Four.

Ryan Gosling has been rumored for a long time to be joining the MCU. At first, rumors circulated that the actor might take on the mantle of Ghost Rider, and other rumors claimed the actor would be Sentry, the rumored villain for The Thunderbolts (2024).

According to Jeff Sneider, Marvel is eyeing the actor to star in Fantastic Four which would be very different from the previous rumors. In the past, Sneider has had some solid insider information on what is happening at Marvel Studios, so there’s a good chance that Gosling might be joining Marvel’s first family.

While the actor would be an odd choice to play The Thing or Reed Richards, the actor could maybe play Jonny Storm. If anything, some fans wonder if the actor could star as Silver Surfer as other rumors indicate that the Herald of Galactus will have a huge role in the upcoming, and perhaps Gosling is the right actor for the job.

In the end, Gosling joining Fantastic Four seems like an odd choice for the actor, but he does have a lot of range in his acting capabilities, so it isn’t far-fetched for him to take any MCU role and amaze fans with his performance.

Do you think Ryan Gosling will be in Fantastic Four? Let us know what you think!