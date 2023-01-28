Brie Larson’s MCU Return Might Happen Sooner Than You Think

Captain Marvel will be returning soon as her long-awaited sequel, The Marvels (2023), releases this year, and one actress may have shared too much about the film ahead of its release.

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel isn’t everyone’s favorite super hero and that’s okay. For the MCU, fans have over a dozen heroes to call their favorite and for a lot of little girls, Captain Marvel might be their favorite. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel definitely believes Captain Marvel is the greatest super hero as she is a huge fan of the super hero and will end up teaming up with the super hero very soon.

Teyonnah Parris’s Monica Rambeau will also be returning to the MCU for The Marvels as all three female super heroes will have to work together. At the moment, the story for The Marvels is quite the mystery. All fans know is that the Kree seem to be involved, Ms. Marvel teleported with Captain Marvel stuck in her bedroom.

Captain Marvel (2019) focused a lot on the relationship between the Kree and Skrulls and showing a more sympathetic side to the Skrulls — this won’t last for long as Secret Invasion will reveal why the shape-shifting aliens can’t be trusted. Over the years, Marvel has introduced quite a few Kree villains, so it will be interesting to see how Marvel changes it up for The Marvels.

What started the buzz around the upcoming movie is that Captain Marvel’s voice dub actress, Jessica Ángeles, posted on Facebook a picture of the super hero with the phrases, “I have nothing to prove to you,” and “may the magic begin!” Ángeles made fans online begin to speculate if a trailer for the sequel is nearly done and ready to be shown as voice dubbing is normally one of the final steps in the process.

With the Superbowl just a few weeks away, it would be the perfect time for Marvel to release a new trailer for the movie. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) doesn’t need a spot since the Superbowl is five days before the film, leaving The Marvels to be the better option as fans don’t want more of Ant-Man 3 potentially spoiled for them.

Brie Larson’s adventure isn’t set to debut until late July, so the Superbowl could release a trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) as the movie will be released 3 months after the event. Either way, Marvel will definitely have a spot at the Superbowl for a movie trailer and there’s a good chance that Brie Larson will be in it based on Ángeles’s recent post.

The Marvels releases in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Do you think Marvel will release a trailer for The Marvels during the Superbowl?