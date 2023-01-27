‘Ant-Man’ Writer Compares Kang to Genocidal Historical Figure In New Update

This Kang (Jonathan Majors) comparison is sure to hit home for some.

One of the chief rules of screenwriting is to write about what you know. Audiences can generally tell if a screenwriter hasn’t done their research when it comes to any given topic. To that end, when it comes to science fiction, the comic book genre, or fantasy of any kind, a screenwriter will need to draw from real-life examples to flesh out specific details, which is just what Jeff Loveness has done.

The writer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Jeff Loveness, has made an interesting comparison to the film’s central antagonist, Kang the Conqueror (Majors), and one that may have some fans saying, “Too soon.” The third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, Quantumania, promises a very different adventure than audiences have seen Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) undertake before.

The longest of the three Ant-Man films, this latest installment has been touted by the actors, writers, producers, and director as one of the most significant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director, Peyton Reed, has even gone as far as to say that the film will be an Avengers-level film, and the trailer certainly seems to point that way, with a title screen saying that this will be the beginning of a “New Dynasty.”

Now, writer Jeff Loveness has given audiences more of a glimpse into the Kang (Majors) that he was written for the film. According to an interview with SFX magazine, reported by CBR, Loveness spoke about the variant of Kang (Majors) audiences will see in this film, as opposed to his previous appearance in Loki.

“I thought we had a really good opportunity to almost show Napoleon in exile, or Stalin trapped in Siberia, or Julius Caesar on the outskirts of Gaul, deciding whether he wants to cross the Rubicon or not…”

Loveness goes on to describe how, although still terrifying, this variant of Kang (Majors) will be just starting his reign of terror, which, the screenwriter hopes, will make him more relatable and sympathetic. What may hurt this case is Loveness’ comparison of the Marvel villain to the 20th-century genocidal dictator, Joseph Stalin.

While both Napoleon and Caesar inflicted terrible havoc upon the world of their time, the effects of Stalin’s dictatorship can still be felt in parts of the world, and survivors of his regime still exist. This comparison does one thing for the villain: if indeed he is to be like one of these three cruel and ambitious men, he will be one of the most formidable villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023. The sequel stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Quantumania will see Scott (Rudd) go head to head against Kang (Majors), setting up the “Kang Dynasty.”

What do you think of this comparison made by the screenwriter? Let us know in the comments below!