Ant-Man’s Tragic MCU Exit Now One Step Closer After New Announcement Drops

Since we got their first glimpse at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), fans have been worried about Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) being killed off at the hands of new MCU villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Last year, news that Paul Rudd would be reprising his role as Gary Grooberson in the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) sequel only threw fuel to this fire, and now, even more news about the Ghostbusters sequel might suggest that he really is on borrowed time in the MCU. In other words, Quantumania could be the “endgame” for Scott Lang.

We recently reported that Ghostbusters 4 (2023) will begin filming in London in early March, and now, the project is officially becoming a reality, as director Gil Kenan, co-writer and producer Jason Reitman, and cinematographer Eric Steelberg have shared via Instagram that pre-production is underway in the UK capital.

The three shared photos of London, as they prepare to commence filming. Exactly what they’ll be filming for the new Ghostbusters film remains to be seen, but it’s not unusual for American films to include scenes that have been shot across the pond, be it in a studio or on location.

Either way, while actors can of course star in multiple franchises at the same time, the fact that Rudd is back on board for the new Ghostbusters sequel could mean that he will commit to the franchise long term, which might have something to do with a possible MCU exit.

Rudd isn’t the only actor who’s seemingly making plans in other franchises, as Stranger Things (2016) star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, recently confirmed that he is also be returning for the Ghostbusters sequel, in which he will reprise his role as Trevor.

As per the Marvel Studios website, here’s the synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released on February 17, 2023.

Ghostbusters 4 will be released on December 20, 2023.

Do you think Paul Rudd will become a recurring character in future Ghostbusters movies? Let us know in the comments down below!