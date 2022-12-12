‘Stranger Things’ Star Commits to Another Franchise Ahead of Season 5 Release

It was recently confirmed that Paul Rudd will be reprising his role as Gary Grooberson in next year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) sequel. While this is great news, it certainly lends to the rumors that Scott Lang/Ant-Man will be killed off in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

News of Rudd’s return came with the announcement that Ghostbusters: Afterlife writer Gil Kenan will be directing and co-writing Ghostbusters 4 (2023), and it has now been confirmed that another character who was introduced in the 2021 sequel will be returning.

Related: Ernie Hudson Calls For “New Heroes” In Trailer For Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ Installment

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Trevor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has confirmed that he will be returning in the upcoming sequel. Ghostbusters: Afterlife grossed $204 million at the worldwide box office, but Wolfhard is currently best known for playing Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s supernatural horror series Stranger Things (2016).

“I’ve read an early [Ghostbusters 4] draft,” Wolfhard told Comicbook.com. “Jason [Reitman] and Gil [Kenan] have been so awesome about talking about it and collaborating, and yeah… They’re just kind of hammering away at it, and so I’m excited to do it.”

Related: Details About Season 5’s First Episode Revealed on ‘Stranger Things’ Day

Like Paul Rudd, Wolfhard appears to be “jumping ship” from one franchise to another, which is a wise move given the fact that Stranger Things is set to end with its fifth and final season.

Whether or not Mike will be killed off in Stranger Things Season 5, though, remains to be seen. Although it’s entirely possible that there will be many casualties, not only with it being the final season, but also because of how many characters currently populate the show.

Related: Beloved ‘Stranger Things’ Star to Appear In ‘A Quiet Place’ Spin-Off

Either way, while Stranger Things will soon be coming to an end, it looks like we’ll be seeing plenty of Finn Wolfhard in the coming years, especially where enemies of the supernatural variety are concerned, whether that’s in Hawkins, Indiana or Manhattan, New York.

Related: Should ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows Take Inspiration From ‘Stranger Things’?

McKenna Grace, who plays Phoebe in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, recently confirmed that she’ll be returning for Ghostbusters 4, while franchise icon Ernie Hudson has also hinted towards his involvement. Carrie Coon, Logan Kim, and Celeste O’Connor, who play Callie Spengler, Podcast, and Lucky in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, are also expected to return.

Ghostbusters 4 will be released on December 20, 2023. There is currently no release date for Stranger Things Season 5.

Are you excited to see Finn Wolfhard return to Ghostbusters? Let us know in the comments down below!