Fan-Favorite ‘Stranger Things’ Star to Lead Popular Horror Franchise Spin-Off

Joseph Quinn, who plays fan-favorite character Eddie Munson in this year’s Stranger Things Season 4, is in talks to appear in a spin-off of the two box office monster hits A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part 2 (2020), as reported by Deadline.

The Stranger Things star is set to appear opposite Lupita Nyong’o, who is best known for playing Maz Kanata in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s two Black Panther movies, including this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Quinn, 28, shot to fame this year after playing Eddie Munson in the critically acclaimed fourth season of Stranger Things (2016). Unfortunately, though, the Hawkins hero won’t be appearing in the fifth season, as he’s killed off at the end of Season 4.

However, fans of the character will undoubtedly be pleased that Quinn will be returning to the world of horror in the A Quiet Place spin-off. The film is not considered a sequel to the first two A Quiet Place films, though, which will be getting their own follow-up in 2025.

The idea for the spin-off comes from John Krasinski, the actor best known for playing love-struck salesmen Jim Halpert in The Office (2005), who wrote, directed, and starred in both A Quiet Place films opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt.

The films revolve around a family who are struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world, after mankind has been brought to the brink of extinction by alien creatures that hunt only by sound. The two installments grossed over a combined $647.4 worldwide.

The spin-off, which is titled A Quiet Place: Day One (2024), is set for theaters on March 8, 2024.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour) (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. There is currently no release date for Stranger Things Season 5. , however, the episode count was previously revealed. Meanwhile, there’s a Stranger Things spin-off in the works.

