‘Stranger Things’ Day Reveals Details About Season 5’s First Episode

With no release date or even a release window, Stranger Things Season 5 might be some time away, but that hasn’t stopped the Duffer brothers from teasing us with bits of information since the fourth season premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

They confirmed the episode count for the final season, while also comparing it to The Lord of the Rings in terms of scale and scope. They have also confirmed that they won’t be introducing any new characters, despite rumors that American rapper Megan Thee Stallion might be appearing.

Meanwhile, actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in Stranger Things (2016), criticized the number of characters in Stranger Things Season 4, urging the Duffer brothers to start killing people off in Stranger Things Season 5.

These comments were echoed by Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the show. However, while the fifth season is intended to be the last, the Duffer brothers have also confirmed that there’s a Stranger Things spin-off in the works, which will be very different to the mother show.

Now, we have even more information about Stranger Things Season 5, as the show’s creators have revealed the name of the first episode. As reported by Deadline, it was revealed on Stranger Things Day on November 6 that the title of Episode 1 will be “Chapter One: The Crawl”.

It was also revealed that the episode will be written by the Duffer brothers themselves. No other information about the episode was disclosed, and it begs to question what this episode title relates to. Whatever it means, knowing Hawkins and the Upside Down, it probably isn’t good.

While no other major announcements for Stranger Things Season 5 were made, we’re certain that the following weeks and months will reveal even more secrets from the Upside Down.

Recently, however, Millie Bobby Brown said that she would love for the Stranger Things Season 5 finale to be a musical, while Jamie Campbell-Bower, who plays “dark wizard” Vecna/Henry Creel/One in Stranger Things Season 4, teased his upcoming battle with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour) (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. There is currently no release date for Stranger Things Season 5.

How excited are you for the final season of Stranger Things? What do you think the spin-off show will be about? Let us know in the comments down below!