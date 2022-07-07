“It Was Horrible,” Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Heartbreaking ‘Stranger Things’ Finale

Stranger Things season four shocked the town of Hawkins, Indiana, and is taking the world by storm. Already accumulating 1 billion streaming hours, the Duffer Brothers have a masterpiece on their hands, but star Millie Bobby Brown just revealed which scene was “horrible” filming for the finale.

The Netflix original series Stranger Things just changed everything there is about the Upside Down, Demogorgons, D&D, guitar solos, and more. With the addition of instant fan-favorites Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Henry/001 (Jamie Campbell Bower), Hawkins, Indiana has quite the bill to fit with season five.

The episodic Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4 tested the limits of each character and pushed the envelope of modern storytelling in the parameters of VFX and writing.

With fans wanting more and Netflix announcing the Duffer Brothers establishing their production studios, Upside Down Pictures, star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed the gut-wrenching ST4 finale scene that was “horrible” to make. Netflix’s Tudum writes:

Since Season 1, Modine has played the manipulative scientist and father figure to Brown’s Eleven, intent on harnessing her telekinetic powers to weaponize them. Though, in many ways, theirs is a relationship based on exploitation, there’s also a deep bond between Eleven and Papa, one which is mirrored (minus the mad scientist part) by Modine and Brown. The two actors have forged a true friendship since they started sharing the screen when Brown was just 11 years old. That meant shooting the moment where Papa dies by Eleven’s side was emotionally loaded and one of their biggest on-screen challenges. Filming that final scene together was the only time Modine had seen the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, give “a really specific direction” to Brown. “We were emotional, and they said [to her], ‘You’re saying goodbye. You’re cutting the cord,’ ” Modine tells Tudum. The Duffers believe both of their actors “delivered some of the “best acting either of them have ever done” in those final scenes, but what stands out for Brown is how much it resonated personally. “Because it was Millie saying goodbye, it was horrible,” she says.

Dr. Brenner (Mattew Modine) has acted as the godfather of Stranger Things season the series’ freshmen season, often serving as the voice of reason. At the same time, nightmares spill out of the Upside Down during the Hawkins Lab’s explorations into the unknown.

Constantly reappearing and refusing to die, Eleven’s (Mille Bobby Brown) “Papa” was the only chain holding the “superhero” back from unlocking her true potential. Now, with Eleven saying goodbye for good in episode eight (“Papa”), it’s clear that the character’s powers are only going to grow exponentially as Venca (Jamie Campbell Bower) returns for revenge.

More about Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4 ensemble cast features Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven /Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler).

The Duffer Brothers confirmed that they would begin penning Stranger Things season five in August 2022, crafting a spinoff series and a stage play that is set to expand the world of Hawkins and more.

Do you think Stranger Things 4 was the BEST season yet? Comment below!