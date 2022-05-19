‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale Officially Becomes a Movie

The season finale of Stranger Things 4, just one episode, is longer than The Adam Project (2022) and Free Guy (2021).

It’s been three long years since Hawkins, Indiana, took the world by storm with its cast of high schoolers attempting to save it from mysterious creatures and dark entities.

Though Netflix has received nothing but backlash for the delayed in-season releases, the official runtime for the season finale of Stranger Things 4 is blowing away fans and breaking records.

This isn’t a joke; the finale episode of Stranger Things 4 is over two hours long:

The #StrangerThings season 4 finale is over two hours long.

Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things 4 is the combination of two seasons in length, paving the way for a Stranger Things 5 and beyond (inevitable spinoff series).

The finale episode of Stranger Things season four is officially longer than The Adam Project and Free Guy:

For the record, Free Guy is 1 hour and 55 minutes long, and The Adam Project is 1 hour and 46 minutes long.



For the record, Free Guy is 1 hour and 55 minutes long, and The Adam Project is 1 hour and 46 minutes long. 👀 Stranger Things Season 4 is about to get epic. https://t.co/3J0KPpFFGZ pic.twitter.com/IMqddBIYDu — IGN (@IGN) May 18, 2022

Series co-creator Ross Duffer confirms that season four is “almost twice as long” as previous installments, spanning five hours longer than the previous seasons. On top of that, season four of Stranger Things is reportedly the most expensive season yet, making Stranger Things one of the most costly series in history.

Matt Duffer confirms that season four features two episodes as long as some movies and one episode that “would be [a] long movie.”

Series executive producer and Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy shares:

“I’ve released two movies in the time we’ve been making Season 4. We have multiple episodes that are longer than both Free Guy and The Adam Project.”

Ross Duffer continues:

“We really wanted to give as many of our characters as we could their time to shine and to really work on their character development and their arcs. And we’ve talked about this being a very revelatory season, in that there’s a lot of stuff that we want to tell the audience about and reveal in terms of the Upside Down and what is really happening here in Hawkins.”

ST fans were quick to react:

So basically we’re getting 4 new seasons instead of 2

So basically we’re getting 4 new seasons instead of 2 — Rhino (@TheeMockingjqy) May 18, 2022

Another fan shares:

I think that’s called a movie

I think that’s called a movie — painfulgamer (@painfulgamer1) May 19, 2022

Part One of Stranger Things 4 (which features four episodes) releases on May 27, while the last portion of episodes debuts on July 1.

Stranger Things 4 ensemble cast features Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven /Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler).

Do you think Stranger Things 4 should have been released earlier? Comment below!