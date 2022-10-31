It’s odd to think that Stranger Things (2016) is already six years old. It only feels like yesterday that we were first introduced to Hawkins, its many characters, and the hellish version of the town known as the Upside Down, whose inhabitants are far less desirable than the ones above.

Despite some cast members thinking it would never make it past the first eight episodes, the show has so far enjoyed four seasons, with the latest feeling like two whole seasons merged into one (we aren’t complaining, as it’s incredibly epic). But the show is set to end on its fifth and final season.

Related: Megan Thee Stallion Hints at ‘Stranger Things 5’ Role

While there’s no release date confirmed as yet, the show’s creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, are hard at work, along with the rest of the crew and the show’s enormous cast (so big, in fact, that some of the actors have even criticized it), on the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5.

It has been confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 will be the last season of the show, and though the Duffer brothers have revealed some information about it in recent months, we still know almost next to nothing, which, undoubtedly, is exactly how they want to keep it.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Reveals How He Almost Became Harry Potter

But we do know that it will be the last time we see these characters battling the Upside Down and its many entities, namely “dark wizard” Vecna/Henry Creel/One (Jamie Campbell-Bower), who, in Season 4’s finale, enjoys some victory, as Hawkins is consumed by the Upside Down.

While the Duffer brothers have confirmed that there’s a Stranger Things spin-off series in the works, seeing as it has been described as being “1000 per cent different” to the mother show, it’s reasonable to assume that none of the characters from Stranger Things will be appearing.

Related: ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Reboot From the Creators of ‘Stranger Things’? Yes, Please!

As such, it would be wise to expect Stranger Things Season 5 to be the last time we’ll see the likes of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Now, Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out ahead of her exit from the show. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Brown talked about Stranger Things Season 5, and how the show has been like “high school” to her, while describing her eventual exit as “hard”. Here’s what she said:

“It’s gonna be hard, of course. It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard. But I’m never gonna not see them again, and I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can, and… it is just so much a part of my career and so formative, and I’ll always remember my experience with Stranger Things.”

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Teases Will and Vecna’s Upcoming Battle In Season 5

While Brown was recently critical of the number of characters in Stranger Things Season 4, she also admitted that she found the emotional finale, in which Max Mayfeld (Sadie Sink) is rendered comatose by Vecna, “horrible” to watch.

Exactly where things go beyond Stranger Things Season 5 remains to be seen, though it’s likely we’ll learn more about the Stranger Things spin-off as more information on the fifth season is revealed. With that said, the new series may turn out to be a prequel of some kind.

Related: Could ‘Stranger Things 5’ End With a Musical Episode?!

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Related: “I’m Really Annoyed”, Marvel’s Taika Waititi Belittles ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour) (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. There is currently no release date for Stranger Things Season 5.

Related: Should ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows Take Inspiration From ‘Stranger Things’?

Would you like to see Stranger Things continue after the fifth season? What do you think the spin-off show will be about? Let us know in the comments down below!