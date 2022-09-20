The fourth season of Stranger Things (2016) has been a huge hit with viewers, and even broke records for Netflix, with the CEO himself recently attributing the unprecedented 50 per cent reduction in their estimated loss of 2 million subscribers earlier this year to the show’s success.

However, while fans of the show continue to sing its praises, whether it’s because of the universally beloved character of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), or the fact that the latest season is so epic that it probably deserved a theatrical release, there are some who aren’t so happy.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Teases Will and Vecna’s Upcoming Battle In Season 5

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the show, criticized the number of characters in Stranger Things 4, urging the Duffer brothers to start killing people off in the next season. But now, yet another Stranger Things star has made similar comments.

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley, has now revealed that she also believes Stranger Things 4 has too many characters. Hawke recently took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, during which she was asked if she thought Eddie Munson deserved to die, to which she replied:

“I don’t think he should’ve died, but I do think the show has too many characters.”

When it comes to the lovable character of Eddie Munson, we believe he should have died. He’s a brilliant character, of course, but would we have ended up loving him as much if he didn’t go out in a blaze of glory and leave such an emotional impact?!

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Creators “In Talks” to Direct MCU ‘Ghost Rider’ Reboot

As for the number of characters, Stranger Things 4 does indeed boast many — for starters, there’s Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). And that’s just the original characters!

Hawke is of course entitled to her opinion, and we love Robin, as she brings some much-needed levity into the mix. However, having several characters doesn’t automatically warrant criticism, as the show handles them all as effectively as Avengers: Endgame (2019) does with its own.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Oozes Wolverine Vibes In Season 4 Finale, Marvel Bosses Should Take Note

With all that said, we do understand the point Hawke is making. On the other hand, Stranger Things isn’t Game of Thrones (2011), and a show doesn’t necessarily need to dispose of its characters left and right just because it has “too many” of them.

But it seems that Maya Hawke has already thrown her hat in the ring as a character who should be killed off in the final season. Last week, when discussing Stranger Things 5 with Rolling Stone, she said the following:

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Be careful what you wish for, Maya — we’re not sure we can handle another Eddie moment!

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Reveals How He Almost Became Harry Potter

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is yet to get a release date, but speculation currently points toward 2024. Recently, the Duffer brothers confirmed the episode count for Stranger Things 5, and compared it to The Lord of the Rings in terms of scale and scope.

Here’s to hoping that the show ignores its stars’ criticisms and doesn’t start killing off too many characters, because, quite frankly, we’re not sure we can handle it. Even Millie Bobby Brown struggled to watch the emotional Stranger Things 4 finale!

Related: ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Reboot From the Creators of ‘Stranger Things’? Yes, Please!

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Related: “I’m Really Annoyed”, Marvel’s Taika Waititi Belittles ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

Stranger Things 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things 4 is currently streaming on Netflix. The show will also be getting a spin-off series.

Do you think Stranger Things 4 has too many characters? Let us know in the comments down below!