“I’m Really Annoyed”, Marvel’s Taika Waititi Belittles ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

If there are two things that are currently the talk of the town, it’s Stranger Things 4 and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Stranger Things 4 is the highly-anticipated fourth and penultimate season, while the Thor sequel is the 29th movie in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, it would appear that there’s a “beef” between Stranger Things 4 and Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with NME, director Taika Waititi, who helmed the new Thor movie and predecessor Thor: Ragnarok (2017), discussed elements about the hit Netflix sci-fi horror series.

Waititi’s Thor movies are known for their retro soundtracks, not unlike the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which were directed by James Gunn. And the same can be said about Stranger Things (2016), which channels the ’80s in ways no other television show has before.

And things are taken to new heights in this department in the latest season, as the song “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush becomes integral to the plot, when Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) must use it to ward off Vecna/One/Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell-Bower).

As a result of its use on the show, especially during a dramatic sequence between Max and Vecna, the 1985 hit has enjoyed a resurgence. Renewed attention has seen the song reach the top five on the “Billboard Hot 100” while topping the charts in eight countries for three consecutive weeks.

But not everyone is happy, and by “everyone”, we mean Taika Waititi. In the interview, the Thor: Love and Thunder director was asked the question, “Could Love and Thunder do for GNR [Guns N’ Roses] what Stranger Things did for Kate Bush?”

Here’s what Waititi said in response:

“You mean how they ruined Kate Bush? I love that show [Stranger Things], but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music… I’m really annoyed! I’ve become one of those old arseholes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they’ve heard one song on a TV show! They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!”

While his words aren’t to be taken too seriously, as he’s known for his dead-pan humor, they will likely leave fans of Stranger Things feeling annoyed. But Waititi isn’t the only person to criticize Stranger Things — Millie Bobby Brown recently criticized the number of characters in the show.

Stranger Things 4 has been met with a widely positive critical reception, while breaking records on Netflix. Thor: Love and Thunder, on the other hand, despite being a highly-anticipated film following the critical and financial success of Ragnarok, is being savaged by fans and critics.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 4 is currently streaming on Netflix. It stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Season 5 and a Stranger Things spin-off are in the works.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder is currently defying the critics at the box office. It stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Vin Diesel (Groot), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg). Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

