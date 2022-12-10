“We Need New Heroes” — OG Actor Returns In New Live-Action ‘Ghostbusters’ Trailer

This year’s 2022 Game Awards just unveiled a brand-new trailer for the next title in the Ghostbusters franchise. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) is an immersive virtual reality experience heading to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2.

Earlier this year, we got our first look at the game in the form of a teaser, but now, it looks like the Ecto-Containment Unit has been left wide open, as an all-new trailer is available, which showcases many elements from the game, and even includes a couple of big surprises.

Check out the brand-new trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord below:

