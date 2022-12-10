“We Need New Heroes” — OG Actor Returns In New Live-Action ‘Ghostbusters’ Trailer

This year’s 2022 Game Awards just unveiled a brand-new trailer for the next title in the Ghostbusters franchise. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) is an immersive virtual reality experience heading to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2.
Earlier this year, we got our first look at the game in the form of a teaser, but now, it looks like the Ecto-Containment Unit has been left wide open, as an all-new trailer is available, which showcases many elements from the game, and even includes a couple of big surprises.
Check out the brand-new trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord below:
Not only does the trailer feature the iconic 1984 hit “Ghostbusters” from Ray Parker. Jr (despite the musician recently saying that he feels the franchise has moved away from his song), it also includes a voiceover from another Ghostbusters legend — Ernie Hudson.
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will bring the ghost-busting experience into your living room, allowing you to take control of the proton packs. “We need new heroes”, Hudson says, as the trailer shows real-world players immersing themselves in a virtual reality where they must battle ghosts.
Hudson has so far reprised his role as Winston Zeddemore in two Ghostbusters video games — in the fan-favorite Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009) and in this year’s Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022), alongside Dan Aykroyd’s Dr. Ray Stantz.
But whether or not he will actually appear in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord remains to be seen, although he did recently hint towards his return in next year’s Ghostbusters 4. So far, he has appeared in every single Ghostbusters film.
McKenna Grace, however, who plays Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), has confirmed her return, while several other actors from that film, including Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), will be returning for the sequel. Gil Kenan has been confirmed as director.
As per the official Ghostbusters website, here’s the synopsis for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord:
Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and unravel a rich mystery in a new chapter for the Ghostbusters universe.
Wield iconic equipment as you track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters across an extensive and engrossing campaign. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op to defeat a ghastly new threat – the Ghost Lord. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will be released some time during 2023.
Ghostbusters 4 will be released on December 20, 2023. There are currently no release dates for the Ghostbusters animated series and the Ghostbusters animated movie.
Are you excited for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord? Let us know in the comments down below!