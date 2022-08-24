Everything We Know About This Year’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel ‘Spirits Unleashed’

There’s a lot of supernatural activity happening in the Ghostbusters franchise lately. Recently, Sony announced several upcoming projects, from comic books to animated shows, and video games to live-action sequels.

And the first to escape the Ecto-Containment Unit at Sony HQ will be Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022). So here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming “sequel” to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Plot

While Ghostbusters 4 (2023) is now in the works, which will take place in the main Ghostbusters timeline (although it’s possible characters from the 2016 reboot could appear), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will also serve as a sequel to last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The 2021 film, which stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), and Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), ends with Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) driving the Ecto-1 back to its rightful place in New York City.

A post-credits scene reveals that Winston is re-opening the iconic firehouse, where he intends to begin a new era of ghostbusting. But before the scene ends, we see a light on the Ecto-Containment Unit flashing. And this is where Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed picks up.

The game features four Ghostbusters characters new to the franchise. It’s unlikely Ghostbusters 4 will take inspiration from this game, though — in fact, Logan Kim recently called for the filmmakers to look to Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009) for inspiration.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed below:

As well as the above trailer, there are also a number of gameplay overviews on YouTube. But if you want to be surprised, it’s probably best to avoid them like you would an angry ghost.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cast

Ghostbusters: The Video Game saw the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts, as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, Winston Zeddemore, and Janine Melnitz, respectively. So it’s no wonder this game is the fan-favorite of the franchise.

While Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed sadly won’t see the entire gang back, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson will be appearing. It’s fair to say that Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) relies heavily on nostalgia to impress fans, and the upcoming game seems to be no different.

The game has up to four playable Ghostbusters, however, it has been reported that you will be able to design your own Ghostbuster. But whether or not you’ll be able to design — or even “unlock” — existing Ghostbuster characters remains to be seen.

Either way, here’s to hoping for some homages to the likes of Harold Ramis, who passed away in 2014, and Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) director Ivan Reitman, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gameplay

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an an “asymmetrical” multiplayer game that features up to four players and allows you to assume control of either a Ghostbuster or a ghost. You can create your very own Ghostbuster too, while the ghost’s physical features can also be customized.

Ghostbusters are controlled through a first-person perspective, while ghosts are in third-person. And though the game is asymmetrical, you can also choose to fight against an AI-controlled ghost co-operatively. Recently, the game’s achievement and trophies list was unveiled.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Platforms

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be released on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Release Date

Charles Brungardt, CEO of IllFonic, has confirmed the release date for the game. He said:

“The reaction from fans of Ghostbusters has blown us away. Putting a date on and opening up pre-orders for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed feels like an out of body experience, and we cannot wait for everyone to feel the same sensation on Tuesday, October 18.”

So, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be released on October 18. And you can now pre-order your copy through the official website.

Elsewhere in the Ghostbusters universe, the fifth live-action movie now has a release date of December 20, 2023. There’s also an upcoming animated series and an animated movie.

A new limited edition comic book from Dark Horse Publishing is also due out next year, which will follow on from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Previously, IDW Publishing held the comic book rights, with stories that featured characters from the 2016 reboot.

Are you looking forward to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed?