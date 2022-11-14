Ernie Hudson Wants ‘Ghostbusters 4’ to Answer Some Pretty Big Questions

Recently, Ernie Hudson seemed to confirm his involvement with Ghostbusters 4 (2023), the sequel to last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), saying that he had read the first draft of the script. Now, the actor has shared some of his own thoughts on what the film should entail.

In an interview with SYFY WIRE, Hudson, 76, who has played Winston Zeddemore in three Ghostbusters movies to date, was asked about Ghostbusters 4, which is currently going under the working title Firehouse, in reference to the Ghostbusters‘ iconic New York City headquarters.

Related: 5 Things the Controversial ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Gets Right

Here’s what he said:

“Winston was set up in the last one to be an important part moving forward. So yeah, I’m excited by that. I think it’ll probably happen within the next few months. I’m pretty sure. So like everybody else, I’m waiting to see what the studio’s come up with and what they come to me with. Assuming they will come to me. In this business, I never take anything for granted.”

Related: Everything We Know About ‘Ghostbusters 4’ — Plot Details, Confirmed Cast Members, and More

Winston does indeed play a significant role in setting up next year’s sequel, as he re-opens the New York firehouse in Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘s post-credits scene. However, Hudson seems to suggest that he’s awaiting further confirmation on his involvement with the new film.

This might appear a little confusing, although it’s possible the actor is simply trying to keep details under wraps. After all, in his recent interview with Comicbook.com, he didn’t explicitly confirm his involvement, but the fact he was sent by the script might be a big giveaway.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters 2’ Is a Better Sequel Than ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ — Here’s Why!

In his interview with SYFY WIRE, he went on to share some of his ideas for Ghostbusters 4, suggesting an exploration into why the ghosts do what they do.

Here are his comments in full:

“There’s a reason why we ghost-bust. We go and trap the ghosts, and that’s kind of fun, but why are the ghosts wreaking havoc?” I’d like to see [Winston] explore, ‘We’re going to keep doing this, but there’s something bigger going on, that’s affecting our world.’ I’d like to see it tied into what’s going on in the world. I have my sort of ideas and theories. It kind of depends on how we look at ghosts, but they’re fun and cute, and we trap them and we throw them in a containment unit. But what is really going on? Because obviously, you can’t trap ghosts and just leave them there. I’d like to see it get a little bit more complicated. Still funny and all the above, but I think something else is going on. Hopefully, that’s something we’ll see, but in the meantime, it’s fun the way it is.”

Related: 5 Things Fans Expect From ‘Ghostbusters 4’

Ernie Hudson has appeared in Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) — two films he recently shared his thoughts on — and the two video games, Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009) and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022).

More recently, he appeared in the 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016) — which he also recently talked about — and last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Whether or not Winston Zeddemore will actually return for Ghostbusters 4, though, remains to be seen, but it’s definitely something fans will expect to see.

As per the Ghostbusters/Sony Pictures website, here’s the synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Related: Could an Open-World ‘Ghostbusters’ Game Be on the Horizon?!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), Olivia Wilde (Gozer the Gozerian), JK Simmons (Ivo Shandor), Bill Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore).

Related: The 2016 Reboot Wasn’t the First Female-Led ‘Ghostbusters’

Ghostbusters 4 will be released on December 20, 2023.

The new multiplayer video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is out now and VR game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) is expected some time next year. There’s also a Ghostbusters animated series and a Ghostbusters animated movie in the works.

A new “Ghostbusters” comic book series is also expected in 2023.

Would you like to see Ernie Hudson’s ideas come to life in next year’s Ghostbusters sequel? Let us know in the comments down below!