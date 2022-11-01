Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) has definitely put the Ghostbusters franchise back on the map following the critical and financial disaster that was the reboot Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016). Earlier this year, on Ghostbusters Day (June 8), several announcements were made.

A fifth live-action Ghostbusters movie was confirmed, which will be released in December next year, as well as animated Ghostbusters movie and an animated Ghostbusters series, both of which will stream on Netflix at some point in the near future. And then there were the two video games.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022) was released on October 18, which allows players to take control of one of four new Ghostbusters, or as one of the ghosts! The game also features the voices of Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson as Dr. Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, respectively.

And then there’s Ghostbusters VR, which has now finally been given an official title and a release window. The virtual reality experience, which will be available to play on the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2, saw its first trailer arrive earlier this year.

Now, it has been confirmed that the VR game is officially titled Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023), while the release window is slated to be some time during 2023. Unlike Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, however, the game is not expected to be a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Check out the official trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord below:

As per the official Ghostbusters website, here’s the synopsis for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord:

Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and unravel a rich mystery in a new chapter for the Ghostbusters universe. Wield iconic equipment as you track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters across an extensive and engrossing campaign. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op to defeat a ghastly new threat – the Ghost Lord. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

Ghostbusters 4 will be released on December 20, 2023. The new multiplayer video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is out now and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is expected some time next year. There are currently no release dates for the Ghostbusters animated series and the Ghostbusters animated movie.

Will you be playing Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord? Let us know in the comments down below!