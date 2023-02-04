MCU Actress Reveals How Bill Murray Joined the MCU

If one actress said no, there’s a good chance that Bill Murray wouldn’t be in the MCU.

Most fans are excited to see Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man return for another action-packed adventure in the MCU and face off against Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, but the movie will also be Bill Murray’s first MCU debut. As a resident of the Quantum Realm, Bill Murray’s character will know Michelle Pfeifer’s Janet Van Dyne during her time in the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaia (2023) will have a lot of epic moments as it sets up the Multiverse Saga and Phase Five. Fans have speculated that Ant-Man might not be destined to survive the movie. Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang might end up being the main survivor, as Scott has made it clear that he will protect Cassie at all costs.

Phase Five will have lots of surprises for fans as Modok, and other characters will appear in the movie, but that will be the tip of the iceberg for what is coming. Fans still have Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Marvels (2023), and more on the way.

Murray, on the other hand, is just another well-known actor making his debut in the MCU. His role isn’t huge, but the actor almost didn’t accept the role. One MCU star revealed what Murray had to do to join the MCU.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kathryn Newton shared that Bill Murray called her first to ask if it was okay for him to take the role, and she shared her surprise and excitement as she retold the story:

“A couple months later my mom’s like, ‘Kathryn, I have Bill Murray for you.’ I’m like, what? Bill Murray? She’s like, ‘Yeah, um here.’ And he’s like, ‘Kathryn, I’ve been thinking, I think I want to join the Marvel Universe and I was just going to ask you if it was okay if I joined ‘Ant-Man’.”

She continues by explaining that she thought Murray called her to see if the actress would join him for golfing but admits that the duo never got the chance to go out:

“But I think he had like an offer and he was just calling to be like, ‘Are we going to play golf together?’ Michael Douglas golfs as well. We didn’t get to golf though because London was rainy and turns out Marvel movies are very intense and I didn’t want to golf.”

Newton is definitely in her early years of acting, and for someone like Bill Murray to call her is quite unusual. It would’ve made sense for Murray to call Paul Rudd and ask, but it’s sweet that he chose to ask one of the newer stars in the film instead.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Do you think Bill Murray will do great in Ant-Man 3?