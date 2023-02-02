Marvel is giving fans the chance to buy their very own part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

The movie hits cinemas later this month kicking off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As part of that roll-out, Marvel has released a special promo video with star Paul Rudd, revealing that a key prop from the movie could soon sit on the bookshelves of Marvel fans.

Yes, ‘Look Out For The Little Guy’, the book Scott Lang (Rudd) is seen promoting in Quantumania footage seen at Comic-Con, will actually be released to purchase later this year.

On Marvel.com, it is revealed that the book actually features in the new movie’s opening, with Scott promoting it on a special tour. It promises to include his own personal account of some of Ant-Man and the Avengers’ biggest moments, including their climactic face-off with Thanos, as seen in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

An official statement from Scott Lang, released on the Marvel website, reads:

“Once upon a time I was just a guy living a normal life who committed a crime (for the greater good!), unfortunately, went away for a couple of years, got out and became a Super Hero, joined the Avengers, went down to the Quantum Realm, and then came back and saved the universe. You know, typical dad stuff.” “Dive into the pages of my new book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to read all about what it’s like to be the little guy (and sometimes, the very, very big guy) overcoming all the odds to help defeat Thanos.” “Shop Look Out for the Little Guy wherever books are sold, and to my two favorite partners, Hope and Cassie, this one’s for you!”

Appropriately for Ant-Man, the 256-page book will be divided into 20 short stories, covering accounts across Ant-Man’s storied career.

Quantumania will see the debut of Kathryn Newton in the MCU, taking over from actress Emma Fuhrmann in the role of Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang. Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) returns to fight alongside Scott and Cassie as they face off against Kang (Jonathan Majors) in the Quantum Realm.

The book promises to explore Scott’s relationship with his daughter and fatherhood too, something which has played a key role in his character’s story going all the way back to Ant-Man (2015).

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are both also returning for this third instalment as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, alongside Bill Murray making his MCU debut in an unidentified role.

The book’s release was revealed in a special promotional video of Paul Rudd as himself, reading an excerpt from the autobiography and commenting upon it in a very meta way.

In the video, Rudd says:

“This once movie prop is now an actual, real-life book that you can actually purchase where books are sold. How’s that for meta?”

Marvel tweeted it, writing:

This book is 100% real. Pre-order your copy from @DisneyBooks and @hyperionavebook today: https://books.disney.com/book/look-out-for-the-little-guy/ See Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania, only in theaters February 17.

The book, from Disney Books and Hyperion Avenue, is available now to pre-order and is released September 5, 2023.

Will you be pre-ordering Scott Lang’s literary debut? Tell us in the comments below.